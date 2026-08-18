Byun Yo-han: "Tazza 4 Has Its Own World, So You Can Enjoy It Even If You Haven't Seen Parts 1 Through 3"

The production presentation for the film "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" was held on the morning of the 18th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Actor Byun Yo-han answers questions. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun /2026.8.18/

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Actor Byun Yo-han highlighted the key points to watch in the film "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub."

At the production presentation for "Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" held on the 18th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Byun said, "Our film has its own world," adding, "People of all ages and genders can enjoy it."

"Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub" (hereafter "Tazza 4"), which opens on September 23, is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had everything through an online casino business, and his best friend with the same name, Park Tae-young, who took everything from him. The two meet again in the global gambling scene and engage in a revenge match. Director Choi Kook-hee, known for "The Day of the National Debt" and "Life Is Beautiful," directed the film.

Byun played Jang Tae-young, a natural hustler who instinctively draws money wherever he goes. He said, "Didn't 'Tazza' come out in 2006 and win the love of many viewers? It's one of my favorite series as well." He added, "Parts 1 through 3 are connected as one world, but Part 4 stands alone. Even if you haven't seen Parts 1 through 3, you can still watch 'Tazza 4' comfortably if you know the story of 'Tazza.' You will be able to focus on our own story. As the director said, our film deals with fundamental human themes such as desire, betrayal, and instinct, so people of all ages and genders can enjoy it."

He then described his character, saying, "Jang Tae-young is a lucky guy with a good instinct. He has an optimistic personality, so he was sociable with his friends during his school days. He is the complete opposite of Park Tae-young, played by Roh Jae-won." He continued, "While filming, I watched all of Heo Young-man's webtoon series. I matched the character's likeness within that world and also found common points with the adapted script to shape my performance." He also praised Roh, saying, "He has 200% of the 100% synchronicity with the Park Tae-young character."

Reporter An So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.