"Second Only to Avengers: Endgame"... Spider-Man 4 Breaks Into the All-Time Box Office Top 8

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film Spider-Man: Brand New Day has held on to No. 1 at the North American box office for three straight weeks and surpassed $2 billion in worldwide revenue, setting a new franchise record.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its extraordinary box office run after crossing the $2 billion mark in global ticket sales. According to Box Office Mojo, the film surpassed an estimated $2.02254 billion worldwide, or about 2.8513 trillion won, just 17 days after its release.

It is the eighth film ever to top $2 billion in worldwide revenue, and according to Deadline, it is the second-fastest to do so after Avengers: Endgame, which reached the milestone in 11 days. The film has also overtaken Spider-Man: No Way Home's box office total of about $1.9 billion to enter the all-time box office top 8, drawing even more attention for setting a new high for Tom Holland's Spider-Man series.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day also stayed at the top in its third week in North America, extending its No. 1 streak at the box office to three consecutive weeks and underscoring its enduring momentum. It earned about $70.7 million over the weekend, the second-highest third-weekend result in North American release history after Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made about $90.2 million. As the film keeps setting new box office records at home and abroad each week, attention is turning to how far its run will go.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker's new story and journey after Spider-Man: No Way Home erased him from everyone's memory. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Mark Ruffalo, and was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Naruto. It is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.