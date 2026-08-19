There Was a Reason She Was Chosen as Opening MC... Kim Min-ha Starrer 'Day and Night Belong to Each Other' Selected as BIFF Opening Film

Photo = K-Movie Entertainment

Photo = K-Movie Entertainment

Photo = K-Movie Entertainment

Photo = K-Movie Entertainment

Photo = K-Movie Entertainment

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The romance film 'Day and Night Belong to Each Other' (directed by Kim Jong-kwan, produced by Belief) has been selected as the opening film for this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

'Day and Night Belong to Each Other' follows a series of chance encounters and stories unfolding in a single cafe across different times of day. It includes Yujin (Kim Min-ha) and Hyun-oh (Joo Jong-hyuk), who happen to cross paths after spending time there at different hours; Sang-mi (Han Sun-hwa) and Young-min (Jang Ryul), who unexpectedly reunite after taking private lessons together in middle school; Hye-jin (Shim Eun-kyung) and Dong-nam (Lee Hee-jun), who spark at their first meeting as a web novelist and a film director; and Na-kyung (Jeon So-young) and Jong-soo (Kim Dong-hwi), an aspiring idol and a young man sharing a tender moment. The film portrays their varied stories against the subtle changes of the seasons.

Director Kim Jong-kwan first drew attention in 2004 when his short debut 'How to Operate a Polaroid Camera' won the Jury's Special Award at the Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival (MSFF). Beginning with his 2010 feature 'Come, Closer,' he went on to present a wide range of works, including 'Worst Woman,' 'The Table,' 'Josée,' and 'Shades of the Heart.' He also expanded his distinct cinematic universe through diverse omnibus projects, such as Netflix's original series 'Persona' in 2019, 'Vestige' with director Jang Kun-jae in 2022, and the 2024 cinema anthology 'The Killers,' created with directors Roh Deok, Jang Hang-jun, and Lee Myung-se.

His new film, 'Day and Night Belong to Each Other,' once again showcases Kim Jong-kwan's unique cinematic world. He is known for delicately capturing the aesthetics of everyday life.

BIFF explained, "'Day and Night Belong to Each Other' is an elegant film in which Kim Jong-kwan's cinematic interests, style, perspective, and worldview, which he has pursued with almost obsessive sincerity, have reached a provisional maturity. Without excessive setups or extreme developments, it thoughtfully portrays each character's inner voice, emotions, and the subtle shifts in their relationships. That is one of its greatest strengths and virtues. In addition, a large cast of actors recognized for their solid performances, including Kim Min-ha, Joo Jong-hyuk, Han Sun-hwa, Jang Ryul, Shim Eun-kyung, Lee Hee-jun, Jeon So-young, and Kim Dong-hwi, along with promising newcomers, fully demonstrated their chemistry and ensemble work."

The festival added, "We have selected 'Day and Night Belong to Each Other' as the opening film to mark the beginning of the 31st Busan International Film Festival once again, with a tone that is both light and serious."

'Day and Night Belong to Each Other' is a charming, understated, and affectionate film about the conversations shared by four couples who pass through a single cafe as the season shifts from summer to autumn. It stars Kim Min-ha, Joo Jong-hyuk, Han Sun-hwa, Jang Ryul, Shim Eun-kyung, Lee Hee-jun, Jeon So-young, and Kim Dong-hwi. Kim Jong-kwan, the director of 'Worst Woman,' 'Josée,' and 'Shades of the Heart,' is behind the camera. The film will premiere at this year's BIFF and is scheduled for release in the second half of the year.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.