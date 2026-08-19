Lee Do-hyun and Kim Min-ha Begin Filming for Limited-Time Romance 'Let's Shake Our Sun'

Photo = Ace Maker Movie Works

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The melodrama film 'Let's Shake Our Sun' (directed by Park Dan-hee, produced by Sidus Pictures) has cast Lee Do-hyun and Kim Min-ha and begins production today, the 19th.

'Let's Shake Our Sun' drew attention early on for bringing Lee Do-hyun and Kim Min-ha together, and it has now begun its full-scale journey with filming starting on the 19th.

Before filming, the script reading brought together director Park Dan-hee and the main cast, including Lee Do-hyun and Kim Min-ha, for their first time working together. Their pairing alone had already raised strong expectations, and their perfect chemistry and cheerful energy lit up the set, hinting at the start of a dazzling romance.

Photo = Ace Maker Movie Works

First, Lee Do-hyun, who has built a reputation as a reliable actor through genre-spanning work in the 'Sweet Home' series, 'Youth of May,' 'The Glory,' 'The Good Bad Mother,' and his screen debut 'Exhuma,' transforms into Sun, the sun that shakes up Woo-ri's world. Through the eccentric young man Sun, who makes an unexpected proposal while preparing for his own end, he is expected to show a new side of himself that audiences have not seen before.

Photo = Ace Maker Movie Works

Kim Min-ha, who has made her presence known by fully embodying a wide range of characters in 'Pachinko,' 'Light Shop,' 'Way Back Love,' 'Typhoon Family,' and 'Hana Korea,' plays Woo-ri in this film. Woo-ri is a character who endures a cold reality while desperately waiting for a miracle, and Kim is expected to win over audiences with even deeper acting.

Director Park Dan-hee, who earned recognition for her stylish direction in 'Tastefully Yours' and as co-director of 'Weak Hero Class 1,' is behind the camera. She plans to present a new romance by adding delicate direction and a lovable sensibility that can move audiences, all on top of a realistic premise.

'Let's Shake Our Sun,' a remake of a Chinese film of the same name, tells the story of a radiant survival romance between a woman who longs for a miracle but is fading away with no tomorrow, and an impulsive, eccentric man who promises to give her one. The two are bound by an unexpected promise and end up shaking each other's worlds. It marks director Park Dan-hee's first feature film, with Lee Do-hyun and Kim Min-ha starring after co-directing 'Tastefully Yours' and 'Weak Hero Class 1.'

Jo Ji-young, reporter soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.