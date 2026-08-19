'Hope' Officially Invited to the San Sebastian Film Festival's Perlak Section, Drawing a Shoutout from 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director James Gunn

Poster for the film Hope.

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The sci-fi thriller Hope, directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films, has been officially invited to the Perlak section of the 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival. It is also drawing attention after receiving praise from director James Gunn.

Hope has been officially invited to this year's Perlak section of the San Sebastian International Film Festival, which will run from September 18 to 26. The San Sebastian International Film Festival is an A-list festival recognized by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations and is known as the oldest and most prestigious film festival in the Spanish-speaking world. In particular, the Perlak section showcases some of the year's best feature films that have not yet been released in Spain and have already earned critical acclaim at other international film festivals, underscoring the strong buzz surrounding Hope.

Hope had already attracted explosive interest after confirming releases in more than 200 countries and regions worldwide. It has continued its impressive run with invitations to the competition section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, the 25th New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), and the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, followed by San Sebastian.

Adding to the excitement, James Gunn, co-chair of DC Studios and director of the Guardians of the Galaxy series, praised Hope highly. Gunn watched the film with the cast and crew of his upcoming project and said, "I have loved Na Hong-jin's work ever since I saw The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, and The Wailing. As a huge fan who especially loves The Yellow Sea, I was truly delighted to be able to watch Na Hong-jin's new and excellent Hope." He added that Jung Ho-yeon, who delivered an unforgettable entrance scene as police officer Seong-ae at Hope Harbor, was "absolutely amazing."

Hope tells the story of the head of the Hope Harbor outpost in the Demilitarized Zone, who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared and then encounters an unbelievable reality as the entire village goes on high alert. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender, and is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, and The Wailing.

Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.