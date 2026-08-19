Director Kim Mijo of "The Journey to Gyeongju" on Byun Yo-han's no-fee participation: "I wanted to repay him properly"

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Kim Mijo expressed her gratitude to actor Byun Yo-han for joining the film "The Journey to Gyeongju" without taking a fee.

Kim met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 19th and said, "I was also surprised when I heard that senior Yo-han had joined the cast as Baek Sang-hyeon."

Opening on the 26th, "The Journey to Gyeongju" is a family revenge drama about four women who set out on a deadly journey after waiting eight years for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is Kim's first commercial film, following her debut feature "Gull," which earned praise for its solid directing at major film festivals in Korea and abroad.

Byun Yo-han, who plays Baek Sang-hyeon, drew attention after it was belatedly revealed that he had taken part in the project without a fee. Kim said, "I heard that the production company CEO and Yo-han had maintained a long relationship after meeting as producer and actor on 'Will You Be There?'" She added, "I kept thinking about who should play Baek Sang-hyeon, and I was surprised when I heard that Yo-han would join the project."

When asked why Byun chose "The Journey to Gyeongju," Kim replied, "He said he was looking forward to this film. I also heard that his relationship with the production company CEO played a big role in his decision." She continued, "He said the script was so good that he wanted to help bring this work into the world. Since the production budget was not very large, he wanted to contribute even a little. He also found the Baek Sang-hyeon character interesting. He had played villains before, but never one like this, so he was curious about it."

She also expressed gratitude to Byun for enduring the difficulties of filming "The Journey to Gyeongju." Kim said, "I may be a monster, but rather than making the film awkward because I felt sorry, I wanted to do it well and clearly. I thought I had to repay his help through the film. Someone left a comment on a portal site saying, 'Byun Yo-han, make sure you get paid next time.' That comment stuck with me the most. (Laughs) At the time of filming, his leg was not in good condition, so I deliberately added a limp to Baek Sang-hyeon's character. He was wearing a bandage on his foot, so I reflected that in the character as well."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.