Lee Yeon of "The Journey to Gyeongju" on Why She Broke Down in Tears: "I Wanted a Project That Would Help Me Grow as a Person"

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Lee Yeon was moved to tears as she looked back on her acting career so far.

Lee Yeon met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 19th and said, "When choosing a project, I wanted to take on something that would also help Lee Yeon as a person."

Set to open on the 26th, "The Journey to Gyeongju" is a family revenge drama about four mothers and daughters who set out on a journey of death after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is director Kim Mi-jo's first commercial film, following her debut feature "The Seagull," which earned praise for its solid direction at major film festivals in Korea and abroad. Lee Yeon plays Dong-ju, the third daughter and a former professional wrestler.

In "The Journey to Gyeongju," Lee Yeon showed strong chemistry with senior actresses including Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin, and Park So-dam. She said, "Because I relied on senior actors and actresses I respect and trust, the chemistry on set was even better. I learned so much while filming. Senior Lee Jung-eun is incredibly passionate. Even when her physical condition wasn't great, she gave everything she had until the very end. Senior Gong Hyo-jin has amazing on-off control, whether the camera is rolling or not. From a junior's perspective, she really is a veteran, and I felt she acted very smartly. It seemed like she always knew exactly how she would look on screen. Senior Park So-dam never made a single NG on set. As I always think, I felt, 'All I have to do is do my part well again this time.'"

She then named Park So-dam as the actress most similar to her character. Lee Yeon laughed and said, "Senior So-dam is a total J in MBTI and very much a planner. Once, when senior Lee Jung-eun was filming "My Daughter Is a Zombie" in Sacheon, we all went there together to hang out. At the time, senior So-dam had even booked the SOCAR car in advance. Seeing that, I thought, 'She would make such a great date.'"

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

When asked what kind of daughter she is in real life, Lee Yeon replied, "I'm a daughter who feels like a friend. My mother watched the film at the premiere and told me, 'You worked hard.' It was the first time she had ever come to one of my premieres. If I am like a dog, my mother is like a cat. She came to the premiere that day and treated senior Lee Jung-eun very warmly. I got to see a new side of my mother too. (Laughs) Then, when she got home, she said she regretted acting too familiar with senior Lee Jung-eun. (Laughs)"

Lee Yeon also reflected on her filmography and said, "I started step by step with independent films, and I never pushed myself too hard when choosing projects. I'm grateful that I'm still moving forward well. One film takes a year to make, and time passed so quickly that I didn't even realize how the seasons were changing. In that time, I also turned 30. While this process has been so happy and meaningful, I was also afraid of what kind of adult I would become. Starting with the filming of 'A Lonely Island in the Distant Sea,' I realized a lot of things, and I wanted to do projects that would help Lee Yeon as a person too. I wanted Lee Yeon as a person to grow as well." She added, "That's why I deliberately chose projects I could do with senior actors. I learn so much mentally and emotionally, and while I can't experience all of my seniors' histories myself, I think there is something that stays with me when I hear their stories indirectly. Those things help me stay grounded, and I'm also grateful to my company for respecting those choices." She then broke down in tears.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.