Lee Yeon of "The Journey to Gyeongju" on fake dating rumors with IU: "I’m just enjoying it now"

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Lee Yeon opened up honestly about fake dating rumors with IU.

Lee Yeon met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 19th and said, "My senior has so many overseas fans, so I think those sightings kept coming up." She added, "I’m just enjoying it now."

"The Journey to Gyeongju," which opens on the 26th, is a family revenge drama about four mothers and daughters who set out on a journey of death after eight years of waiting for their youngest daughter Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is director Kim Mi-jo’s first commercial film, following her debut feature "Gull," which earned praise for its solid directing at major film festivals in Korea and abroad. Lee Yeon played the third daughter, Dong-ju, a former professional wrestler.

Earlier, Lee Yeon was spotted spending time with IU in Seochon Village. That led to fake dating rumors among overseas fans. Lee Yeon said, "I saw the fake news too. Since senior Ji-eun (IU) has so many overseas fans, the sightings seemed to come up more abroad than in Korea. That day, Ji-eun, Yoo Su-bin, and I had met up to have dinner together. The two of us had coffee at a cafe first, and our backs were photographed while we were on our way to a restaurant where Yoo Su-bin was waiting. We knew someone was taking our picture, and I think the photo was shared and became an issue overseas." She added, "It doesn’t seem like the official denial came from our agency," and then gave a cool response: "The date part is probably true. Friends can go on dates too, right?"

She also spoke about the intense attention from fans, saying, "We shot a pictorial together, and because our chemistry was good, I saw fans jokingly pairing us up." She continued, "Senior Ji-eun told me, 'I think it’s because of you,' so I just laughed it off and moved on. One of Ji-eun’s fans even came to the theater when one of my other independent films opened and asked, 'Are you really dating Ji-eun?' Now I’m just enjoying it."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.