Director Kim Mi-jo of "The Journey to Gyeongju" on Box Office Showdown with "The Odyssey": "It feels like waiting after applying to Harvard University"

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Director Kim Mi-jo shared her thoughts on going head-to-head with global blockbusters at the box office with her film "The Journey to Gyeongju."

Kim met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 19th and said, "The gap in scale between 'The Odyssey' and us is even wider than the difference between David and Goliath." She added, "It feels like applying to Harvard University and waiting for the result."

"The Journey to Gyeongju," which opens on the 26th, is a family revenge drama about four women who set out on a journey of death after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is Kim's first commercial film after her debut feature, "The Seagull," earned praise for its solid direction at major film festivals at home and abroad.

Asked about the main focus of her direction in "The Journey to Gyeongju," Kim said, "I wanted to include both the story I wanted to tell and the story that people could relate to." She added, "When making the film, I set three goals. First, I wanted the actors and staff not to feel embarrassed after watching it. Second, I wanted it to break even. Third, I wanted it to give me the momentum to make my next film. Because I set those three goals, we went through several blind screenings and worked hard on internal monitoring."

She also spoke about the film's box office competition with major releases such as "The Odyssey" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Kim said, "The scale gap between 'The Odyssey' and 'The Journey to Gyeongju' is even wider than the gap between David and Goliath. Still, I feel good that people are calling it a competing film to 'The Odyssey.' It feels like applying to Harvard University and waiting for the result." She continued, "When the release date had not been set, it felt like I was unable to send off a child I had raised to adulthood. Now, it feels like a turning point that lets me move on to the next page. Even when meeting with investors, I said dramatically, 'If I don't make this film, I might die.' Now, I think I can finally let go of 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' just as a mother named Oksil, played by Lee Jung-eun, sends off her youngest daughter."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.