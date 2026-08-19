'The Journey to Gyeongju' Gong Hyo-jin: "Why Am I Close to Lee Jung-eun, Park So-dam, and Lee Yeon? Because We’re from Different Generations"

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actress Gong Hyo-jin expressed her deep affection for the team behind the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju.'

Gong met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 19th and said, "Since we have people ranging from their 20s to their 50s, we can’t really fight because we’re all different ages."

Set to open on the 26th, 'The Journey to Gyeongju' is a family revenge drama about four mothers and daughters who set out on a journey of death after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is director Kim Mi-jo’s first commercial film, following her debut feature 'The Seagull,' which earned praise for its solid direction at major film festivals in Korea and abroad. Gong transforms into the eldest daughter, Jang-ju, who obeys her mother no matter what she says.

Gong once again played a mother-daughter relationship with Lee Jung-eun in 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' following 'When the Camellia Blooms.' In the film, she also shows off a believable sisterly chemistry with Park So-dam and Lee Yeon, drawing empathy from audiences. She said, "When you go on location to a specific region, you naturally become close. We wake up, eat together, and rest together. It rained often, so we must have spent a lot of time hanging out. I think the reason we became this comfortable and close is that people in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s all came together. Because our ages are different, we can’t fight (laughs). When we were all together, we mostly talked about the project."

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Earlier, Lee Yeon was moved to tears during an interview with reporters as she reflected on her acting career. Gong then joked, "Today, Jung-eun’s mom saw the article about Yeon crying and said, 'I’m jealous of Yeon for being so emotional.' I said, 'What’s wrong with her?' and So-dam said, 'She cries more than I do' (laughs). She says she didn’t bawl her eyes out, but I guess she must have felt very lonely as an only child." She added, "Yeon is very neat and tidy. When she texts me, 'Senior, I’m in Itaewon,' I reply, 'Oh, okay. Have fun and go home safely.' Then she texts back, 'Yes~' (laughs). So-dam is an MBTI J. She struggles when plans go off track. Except for So-dam, the rest of us are all P, so we live without plans. Not even a month after filming 'The Journey to Gyeongju' ended, we missed each other so much that we planned a trip together. But Jung-eun’s schedule was too tight. So we all went to Sacheon, where she was filming 'My Daughter Is a Zombie.' I also recorded it on my YouTube channel because I wanted to keep a record of it. We visited the set of 'My Daughter Is a Zombie' and met Jo Jung-suk and Cho Yeo-jeong too. Aren’t they all friends we overlap with? Jung-suk even bought us a big meal of raw fish, but he couldn’t make it to the VIP premiere screening this time. Then he told me to appear on his YouTube channel. So I told him, 'Don’t use me like that again' (laughs). Even so, Jung-suk is like an angel. He is exactly as people see him."

She also praised director Kim Mi-jo, with whom she worked for the first time, saying, "The director’s passion was incredible. We had done post-recording, but she called us back and asked if anything was still missing. She wanted me to say 'Mom!' one more time. So I said, 'Mom might be somewhere over there.' I had faith that the director’s dedication would lead to a great film." She added, "I watched the movie twice. The first time, I tried to look at it critically. The second time, I felt it more emotionally. During filming, it rained a lot and we were pressed for time, but the director said that watching the rain made her furious inside. We kept reassuring her that everything was fine. Since Director Lee Kyoung-mi, this is the first time I’ve seen such passion."

Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.