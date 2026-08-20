"The Publishing Industry Is Also Swept Up in the 'Odyssey' Syndrome"... 'Odyssey' Book Sales Surge 600%

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film "Odyssey" is sparking a syndrome across South Korea's cultural scene, extending far beyond theaters.

The film's unstoppable box-office momentum has also spread to the publishing industry, fueling a powerful screen-to-book phenomenon. According to Kyobo Book Centre, sales in July of books containing titles related to "Odyssey" and "Ithaca" rose by about 600% from the same period last year.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 18, related books ranked second on the combined bestseller lists of Kyobo Book Centre and YES24 for the second week of August, underscoring the intense interest. The surge is not limited to a single edition, but extends broadly from children's and teen editions to various translations and e-books. On the domestic reading platform Millie's Library, daily searches for "Odyssey" rose 3.3 times after the film's release, while searches for "Greek and Roman mythology" increased 3.6 times. Compared with other recent film adaptations based on original works, such as "Project Hail Mary" and "The Old Woman with the Knife," this marks the largest increase, showing that interest in the film "Odyssey" is expanding into broader curiosity about the original work and Greek mythology as a whole.

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

The "Odyssey" boom is also reaching the exhibition world. A special exhibition titled "The Greeks: Shaped by the Sea," which opened on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Incheon National Maritime Museum, is drawing visitors by taking a deep look at the 6,000-year history of ancient Greece, including the story of Odysseus. In particular, a bust of Homer, the author of the original "Ithaca," along with exhibits related to Agamemnon, a key character in the film, are catching the attention of moviegoers and offering a fresh way to enjoy the work in greater depth.

The overwhelming "Odyssey" phenomenon is also spreading online. On the YouTube channel "SBS Old Variety Show - Baekneung," a remastered live stream of the animated series "Olympus Guardian," which deals with Greek and Roman mythology, is currently underway. The broadcast has consistently drawn around 600 to 800 viewers, attracting steady attention. The interest sparked by the film "Odyssey" and its vast ancient Greek world is naturally expanding into Greek and Roman mythology and related content.

Meanwhile, "Odyssey" depicts the 10-year, tumultuous journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War, as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman and Charlize Theron, and is directed by Christopher Nolan, known for "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," "Tenet" and "Oppenheimer." It is now showing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.