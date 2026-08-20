Koo Kyo-hwan Takes on Full-Scale Action in "Reawakened Man"... His Irresistible, All-Round Charm Shines Through

Photo = Lotte Entertainment

Photo = Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] The action film "Reawaken Man: The Red" (hereinafter "Reawakened Man," directed by Baek Jong-yul and produced by Yong Film) has unveiled the endless appeal of Koo Kyo-hwan, who undergoes a dramatic transformation as a protagonist who grows stronger every time he dies.

Koo Kyo-hwan, who has been on a remarkable run this year with the drama "We Are All Trying Here," which drew attention after "Once We Were Us," and the film "Colony," which attracted 5.95 million viewers, is set to show another new side of himself as Seok-hwan in "Reawakened Man."

Seok-hwan is an unemployed job seeker who wants to become a respectable office worker and treat his family to a proper meal with his first paycheck. In reality, however, his short temper keeps getting him rejected in interviews. One day, he is killed by strangers who break into his home, but he wakes up as if nothing happened 72 hours later and realizes he has the power to come back to life. He then begins to be chased by unidentified figures.

Koo Kyo-hwan brings Seok-hwan's human side to life with his signature charm, adding energy to the film even in tense situations. In particular, he is taking on full-scale action acting for the first time through "Reawakened Man." He said he built up his stamina in advance because it is a physically demanding project that requires a lot of rolling and movement, raising expectations that he will vividly portray the character's growth through dynamic action.

Director Baek Jong-yul also said, "At some point, the synchronization was so strong that it became hard to tell whether it was Seok-hwan or Koo Kyo-hwan," heightening expectations that the actor has fully immersed himself in the role.

From his playful wit that adds a cheerful energy to the film to hard-hitting action, Koo Kyo-hwan is expected to showcase a wide spectrum and win over audiences this fall with a fresh new charm.

Based on the webtoon of the same name by Chae Yong-taek and Jaehan Kim, "Reawaken Man: The Red" tells the story of a job seeker whose only strength is his baseless confidence. After learning that he can revive 72 hours after death, he is pursued by mysterious forces. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung, and is directed by Baek Jong-yul, known for "The Beauty Inside" and "Believer 2." It will be released on Sept. 30.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.