Lee Jung-eun on Why She Let Park So-dam Stay at Her Jeju Home: "I Just Told Her to Keep It Clean"

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actress Lee Jung-eun expressed deep affection for Park So-dam, whom she reunited with in The Journey to Gyeongju after Parasite.

Lee met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 20th and said, "So-dam's perspective has broadened even more after her illness," adding, "She is getting through this process well, so I am even more excited for what lies ahead."

The Journey to Gyeongju, which opens on the 26th, is a family revenge drama about four mothers and daughters who set out on a journey of death after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is director Kim Mijo's first commercial film, following her debut feature Gull, which earned praise for its solid directing at major film festivals in Korea and abroad. Lee plays Ok-sil, the mother who lost her youngest daughter Gyeongju and has lived only for revenge.

Park So-dam had previously expressed her gratitude toward Lee Jung-eun at the production press conference for The Journey to Gyeongju. At the time, she said, "After I got sick and was recovering, I received a lot of help from my sister," adding, "She came to my house at dawn and listened to my stories. After going through that time, I am happy to meet her again in this project as mother and daughter."

In response, Lee said, "Honestly, I don't really remember going to So-dam's house at dawn. [laughs] We did have a few dates that were not really dates. We even went to the Academy Awards together for Parasite," and added, "I had just finished filming Our Blues in Jeju and bought a house for my parents. Since they were staying in Seoul for a short while, the house had been empty for a long time. I was wondering what to do with it, and then So-dam said she would come down to Jeju. So I told her to clean up and live well there. I also recommended some tour routes in Jeju and introduced her to acquaintances, and she said meeting them while healing was really comforting. I couldn't stay with her then, but after So-dam told the story, I thought, 'Did I really do that much good?'"

She then shared her special affection for Park So-dam, who has regained her health after being cured of thyroid cancer, saying, "For an actress in her early 30s, acting can take up a huge part of life. You have to do good projects, and you can also get consumed by the pace. It seems So-dam's perspective has broadened after her illness. She seems to have thought deeply about what she should gain through her work, and she appears more at ease now. Seeing that side of her makes me proud and impressed. She is getting through this process well, so I am even more excited for what lies ahead. She recently took on voice work for the animated film Mungchi on the Road and has also been doing good deeds, and her promotion has been very active."

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.