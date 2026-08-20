Busan International Film Festival to Hold a Memorial Program for the Late Ahn Sung-ki.. Plans Special Program, "Beautiful Days, Ahn Sung-ki"

A funeral altar for the late actor Ahn Sung-ki was set up at The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital on Jan. 5. Photo Joint Press Corps/2026.1.5/

[Sportschosun, Jo Ji-young] The 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) will organize a special program to honor the late Ahn Sung-ki, who has passed into the stars.

Under the special program "Beautiful Days, Ahn Sung-ki," BIFF aims to present a fitting finale to its tribute to the great actor. Ahn Sung-ki made his debut as a child actor in 1957 with "The Twilight Train" and began his full-fledged career as an adult actor in 1980 with "A Fine, Windy Day." Since then, he has acted with unmatched dedication and intensity, earning long-lasting love and respect from the public and fellow filmmakers as one of Korea's most irreplaceable actors.

Photo = "Radio Star"

This special program is meaningful in many ways. Most notably, it will screen works that Ahn Sung-ki himself recommended when he was first approached about the project. The selected films are also from the 1980s and 1990s, when the actor was at his most active. They also carry great historical significance, as they were the result of close collaboration with some of the era's top directors. In every sense, these are films that capture Ahn Sung-ki's finest years, and films that represent a beautiful chapter in Korean cinema made possible through his work.

Photo = the film "A Fine, Windy Day"

Photo = the film "Whale Hunting"

Photo = the film "Chilsu and Mansu"

A total of six films will be screened. The first is Lee Jang-ho's 1980 film "A Fine, Windy Day." Playing Deok-bae, a Chinese restaurant deliveryman, Ahn Sung-ki vividly portrayed an ordinary citizen and young man who endures the upheaval of Korean society in the 1980s with resilience, even as he is shaken and broken.

Next is Bae Chang-ho's 1984 film "Whale Hunting." In the film, he plays Min-woo, a free spirit wandering without a destination, and fully delivers the warm, humorous expression and playful physicality that are so often associated with Ahn Sung-ki, creating a character full of humanity and freedom.

In Park Kwang-su's 1988 debut film "Chilsu and Mansu," he gave a tour-de-force performance as Mansu, a man deeply wounded by the family registration system, who paints theater signboards while shouting fearlessly at the world and throwing himself into everything he does.

Photo = the film "comedian"

Photo = the film "White Badge"

Photo = the film "Festival"

In Lee Myung-se's 1989 debut film "comedian," he played Lee Jong-se, a man who sees himself as a genius film director but is in fact a third-rate cabaret comedian. His deeply poignant performance was praised for perfectly capturing one of the great tragicomic figures in Korean film history.

In Jung Ji-young's 1992 film "White Badge," he plays Han Ki-joo, a novelist who develops post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in the Vietnam War. He convincingly reveals the fragile and unstable inner world of a man broken by the tragedy of history and the times. In Im Kwon-taek's 1996 film "Festival," Ahn Sung-ki plays Lee Joon-seop, a writer who heads to his hometown after hearing of his mother's death. With a calm tone and composed demeanor, he conveys the beauty of life, the joys and sorrows of existence, and the deep regret that surrounds human life. KOFA is co-hosting this special program.

Along with the screenings, special audience talks will also be held. Directors Lee Jang-ho, Bae Chang-ho, Park Kwang-su, Lee Myung-se, and Jung Ji-young, who worked with Ahn Sung-ki, will take part, along with actors Kim Bo-yeon, Kim Su-cheol, and Bae Jong-ok. In addition, promising directors from the same era, including Jang Kun-jae, Kim Cho-hee, Park Iwoong, Yoon Dan-bi, and Oh Jung-min, as well as film critic Jung Sung-il and political science scholar Kim Ji-yoon, will attend as special moderators to discuss Ahn Sung-ki.

As part of the special program, BIFF will also publish a booklet titled "Between Adventure and Exemplarity, Ahn Sung-ki, the Actor of His Time." It includes Jung Sung-il's essay on the actor, reviews by film critics and journalists on Ahn Sung-ki's signature works and rediscovered films, and interviews in which fellow directors and actors speak about him. It is expected to serve as a useful guide for studying and understanding Ahn Sung-ki's acting career.

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from Oct. 6 to 15 at the Busan Cinema Center and surrounding areas.

Jo Ji-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.