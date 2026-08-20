"Just Give Me One Seat, Please!"... At This Point, It's a Frenzy: 'Odyssey' Tops 700,000 Advance Tickets in Its Third Week

The red carpet event for the film 'Odyssey' was held on the afternoon of the 4th at Times Square Mall in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Director Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and Emma Thomas posed

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Odyssey' (directed by Christopher Nolan) is causing a frenzy at theaters.

'Odyssey,' which has held the No. 1 spot in overall advance ticket sales for 16 consecutive days, surpassed 700,000 advance tickets as of 1:50 p.m. on the 20th, its third week in release, showing overwhelming box-office power. Notably, it is the first film released this year to exceed 700,000 advance tickets in its third week, underscoring the unstoppable momentum of its box-office run.

It also far outpaced the third-week advance ticket sales of the billion-viewer hits 'The King's Warden,' 'Exhuma,' and 'The Roundup: Punishment' at the same point in their release cycles, once again proving the explosive public interest in 'Odyssey.'

When advance sales for the fourth week opened, more than 40,000 people were briefly waiting in line on CJ CGV, even delaying app access. As fierce competition for tickets continued ahead of the film's fourth week in theaters, social media and online communities were flooded with reactions such as, "'Odyssey' is insane," "Just one seat for me," and "The 'Odyssey' boom is real."

The 'Odyssey' phenomenon has also reached unexpected places. According to the 2026 second-week-of-August survey released by Fundex, a K-content competitiveness analysis agency under Good Data Corporation, Christopher Nolan ranked sixth in the non-drama cast buzz TOP10, an unusual showing for an overseas star.

'Odyssey' depicts the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, and Charlize Theron, with Christopher Nolan, known for 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer,' at the helm.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.