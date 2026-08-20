'The Journey to Gyeongju' Park So-dam: "Lee Jung-eun Drove Over at Night with Two Dogs in the Car... A Senior I Respect and Love"

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actress Park So-dam expressed her gratitude to Lee Jung-eun, who took special care of her while she was battling thyroid cancer.

Park So-dam met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 20th and said, "Jung-eun is someone I respect and love, both as an actress and as a person."

Opening on the 26th, 'The Journey to Gyeongju' is a family revenge drama about four mothers and daughters who set out on a journey of death after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is the first commercial film by director Kim Mi-Jo, whose debut feature 'The Seagull' earned praise for its solid direction at major film festivals in Korea and abroad. Park So-dam plays the second daughter, Yeong-ju, a strategist who leads the family to secure a perfect alibi.

Through 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' Park So-dam worked with Lee Jung-eun as a mother and daughter for the first time. She said, "She has played so many mothers. She had already worked with senior Han Ji-min three or four times, so I asked Jung-eun, 'Will I ever get to meet you as your daughter?' She told me to wait, saying that if a mother truly wishes for something, it will come true. I was so happy that we finally met as mother and daughter."

Lee Jung-eun also stood firmly by Park So-dam's side with deep affection when she was undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer. Park So-dam said, "She really knew me well. She is someone I respect and love, both as an actress and as a person." She added, "Whenever I had worries, even small ones, I would often call her and tell her everything. Once, she even rushed over to my house at night with two dogs in the car." She continued, "I also spent time at her family home in Jeju Island, where her parents were staying. Her mother and father were so cheerful and always gave me comfort. In Seoul, she cooked for me, and that warmed my heart. She always gives me strength."

She also did not forget to thank Gong Hyo-jin and Lee Yeon, who played her sisters in the film. Park So-dam said, "Along with Jung-eun, Hyo-jin and Yeon were my personal counseling center and my shelter. It is hard to tell your family about painful and difficult things. At that time, I honestly shared that I was wondering whether it was right for me to take a break as an actress after meeting the family in 'The Journey to Gyeongju.' The older sisters reassured me, saying, 'You should rest. You've already done 40 projects, so it's okay to take a break.' Yeon was also incredibly reassuring. She told me, 'Park So-dam, life is long,' and made me forget all the worries I had brought so seriously. I met such good people."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.