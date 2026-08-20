Park So-dam of 'The Journey to Gyeongju': "My first two-year break after debut made me anxious and worried, but I’ve become healthier"

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Park So-dam opened up about what she felt after taking her first two-year break since her debut.

Park So-dam met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 20th and said, "Since I was resting for the first time, I felt a bit depressed and worried," adding, "I’m in a much healthier place now."

Opening on the 26th, 'The Journey to Gyeongju' is a family revenge drama about four mothers and daughters who set out on a journey to kill the youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip, after waiting eight years. It is director Kim Mi-jo’s first commercial film, following her debut feature 'The Seagull,' which earned praise for its solid directing at major film festivals in Korea and abroad. Park So-dam plays Yeong-ju, the second daughter and strategist who leads the family to secure a perfect alibi.

Park So-dam returned to the big screen for the first time in three years, following the 2023 release of 'Phantom.' She said, "After my cancer surgery, I said in an interview for 'Phantom' that I was fine. Looking back now, I realize I wasn’t really fine. Even after filming the drama 'Death's Game,' I took time to reflect on my life again. I was going through a difficult period after filming, and that winter, I was offered a project I really wanted to do. But it was an outdoor action film to be shot in the middle of winter. I wanted to join so badly, but I told them I might be a burden and probably couldn’t do it. In the end, I had to pass, and after resting through the winter, I met 'The Journey to Gyeongju' the following spring. If I had done that project, I don’t think I would have been able to pour all my energy into 'The Journey to Gyeongju.'"

She also spoke candidly about how her life and mindset have changed after her battle with illness. Park So-dam said, "It was the first time I had taken two years off since my debut. Two years ago, I filmed 'The Journey to Gyeongju' and then greeted audiences as Yeong-ju. Of course, since I had never taken a two-year break before, I did feel some depression and worry. Still, time passed quickly, and I received comfort from people close to me. Now I’m in a much healthier state and ready to accept new things. These days, I feel so good. Every morning, I wake up thinking, 'How fun will today be?'"

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.