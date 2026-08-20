‘Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub’ Stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Kitazawa Mayu Exude a Deadly Charm Even When Simply Looking at Them

Photo provided by Harper's Bazaar Korea

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Kitazawa Mayu from 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' showed off their strong teamwork.

A September issue pictorial featuring Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Kitazawa Mayu from 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' has been released. In one shot of the three standing side by side, the tense relationship between characters who size each other up and keep one another in check was vividly captured. The pictorial offers an early glimpse of the deadly crime-entertainment film adults can watch this Chuseok holiday.

Photo provided by Harper's Bazaar Korea

Byun Yo-han recalled the moment he first read the script and said, "When I first got the offer, I felt a lot of pressure, but after reading the script, I said yes within two hours. The movie was so clearly formed in my head." After deciding to join the cast, he texted Cho Seung-woo, who starred in the first 'Tazza' film, and received a reply quoting Jung Madam's line, "What’s gone is gone." He said that encouragement to make the new project fun and well gave him the courage to move forward.

Roh Jae-won said he was reminded of 'Amadeus' while playing his jealous friend Park Tae-young. He explained, "Everyone has probably loved a friend who was better than them and felt jealous at least once." He added, "Park Tae-young is a character who feels more pain because he likes him, and feels more pathetic because he loves him."

Photo provided by Harper's Bazaar Korea

Photo provided by Harper's Bazaar Korea

Kitazawa Mayu, one of the hottest actresses right now thanks to projects such as Netflix's 'K-foodie meets J-foodie' and 'Alice in Borderland,' chose to appear in 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' out of her affection for Korea. She picked Kaneko's line, "Do you want to be on our side?" as the most memorable moment, saying, "Because she is a character who has gone through many different experiences, that line feels convincing." She added, "She is smart and moves forward with strong determination for her own goals, but she is not someone lacking love. I was drawn to that human side of her." The three actors' pictorial, interviews, and YouTube content can be found in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar and on Harper's Bazaar Korea's official Instagram and YouTube.

Photo provided by Harper's Bazaar Korea

Meanwhile, 'Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub' is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's 'Tazza' comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had everything through an online casino business, and his best friend Park Tae-young, who took everything from him, meeting again in the global gambling world and entering a revenge showdown. It stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Kitazawa Mayu, and was directed by Choi Kook-hee of 'The Day of the National Debt' and 'Life Is Beautiful.' It opens on September 23.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.