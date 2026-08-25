'Portrait of a Family' Ha Ji-won: "My swearing performance is worth 20 points? It's disappointing, but it needs more aging"

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[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Ha Ji-won shared her thoughts on taking on a swearing role in the film 'Portrait of a Family.'

Ha Ji-won met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 25th and said, "I think my cursing needs some more aging," adding, "I think I can do better from now on."

'Portrait of a Family,' which opens on Sept. 2, is a family drama about a top-star couple, Joong-gu and Nam-mi, whose marriage falls apart after Joong-gu's long-lost daughter Dong-ju suddenly appears. Eight years later, Dong-ju is caught up in a shocking incident, and the story follows the family as they risk everything they have left to uncover the truth. The film was directed by Lee Ji-won of 'Miss Baek.'

Ha Ji-won plays Nam-mi, a former top star who suddenly falls from grace and ends up living as a celebrity struggling to make a living after Dong-ju's unexpected appearance. Explaining why she joined the project, she said, "I have played strong characters in fantasy and action genres. A character placed in a more realistic life felt appealing to me. In 'Portrait of a Family,' not only Nam-mi but every character is vividly drawn. That made the script even more appealing."

Director Lee was so disappointed with Ha Ji-won's swearing performance that he even redubbed it himself using his own voice. At a press screening held the previous day, he said, "Ha Ji-won's swearing performance scored 20 points," drawing laughter from the audience. In response, Ha Ji-won said, "I was so disappointed to hear the director's score. I was expecting 80 points, so it's a shame. I've only been swearing for a short time, while the director has been doing it for a long time, hasn't he? I think even swearing needs some aging. It's a sound that comes from the lower abdomen, and I didn't know that. Even though it's the same curse word, the nuance seems to be different. I didn't focus on the act of Nam-mi swearing. There is a difference between well-aged swearing and swearing made over a short period of time, and I think the director sensed that too. My swearing is still not fully aged, and I think it's just the beginning. I think I can do better in the future."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.