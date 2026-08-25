Ha Ji-won on 'Portrait of a Family': "While filming '26th Class Jiwon,' I even got emotional at times. It felt like time travel"

Photo provided by Haewadal Entertainment

[Sportschosun, Ahn So-yoon] Actress Ha Ji-won said that filming the YouTube series '26th Class Jiwon' made her appreciate the value of ordinary daily life.

Ha Ji-won met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 25th and said, "While filming '26th Class Jiwon,' it felt like I was going to meet the 20-year-old version of myself."

Set to open on September 2, 'Portrait of a Family' is a deeply emotional family drama about a star couple, Jung-gu and Nam-mi, who fall apart after Jung-gu's suddenly appearing daughter, Dong-ju, and then, eight years later, are drawn into a shocking incident. The film follows Dong-ju as she is saved by someone who risks everything to uncover the truth. Lee Ji-won, who directed 'Miss Baek,' helmed the project.

Ha Ji-won played Nam-mi, a top star who suddenly falls from grace after Dong-ju appears and ends up living as a celebrity just trying to make a living. Speaking about working with Ryu Seung-ryong, she said, "He is very cheerful, but he was serious on set. We played a couple whose marriage falls apart in the film, and next time I would like to meet him again in a fun genre."

Ryu Seung-ryong and Kim Si-a recently appeared on Ha Ji-won's YouTube channel, '26th Class Jiwon,' to promote the film. Ha Ji-won said with a laugh, "When he promotes a film, he is so entertaining. I am grateful because he always gives me such kind words whenever we meet. Si-a is actually in the class of 2026, so we get along well. If it is the director, Seung-ryong, Si-a, and me, then Si-a and I are the only ones who end up talking."

She also shared how filming '26th Class Jiwon' changed her perspective. Ha Ji-won said, "I watched senior members of the Kyung Hee University (KHU) cheerleading club perform, and I found myself tearing up. It felt like I was going to meet the 20-year-old version of Jiwon. In my 20s, I did not feel a sense of belonging. I spent my time going to auditions and running only toward my goals, so I did not realize how precious that age really was." She added, "The process of time traveling while filming '26th Class Jiwon' was so meaningful. I got to try everything, from club activities and festivals to group dates, meals with seniors, and drinking soju mixed with beer after school. Another thing I was thankful for was that classmates and seniors who were much younger than me treated me like a real member of the class of 2026. That helped me immerse myself more deeply and enjoy the experience. When I read the comments on YouTube, many people around my age are married or raising children, and they said watching my channel videos made them feel a sense of romance, which made me happy."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.