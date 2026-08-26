"The Man Who Gets Stronger the More He Dies"... Koo Kyo-hwan to Kim Si-a in 'Reawakened Man: The Red' Reveal Four Character Posters

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' has unveiled four character posters, each highlighting a different charm.

First, the poster for Seok-hwan, the man who grows stronger the more he dies, features the line, "Don't worry. I come back to life even if I die," raising anticipation for the thrilling action and fearless energy he will bring. Meanwhile, the mysterious figure Black (Shin Seung-ho), who is chasing Seok-hwan, exudes an unapproachable aura with his imposing physique and the ominous line, "In the end, you and I are the same kind of being," sparking curiosity about their relationship.

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Next, the poster for Seok-hwan's one and only friend, Young-ha (Kang Ki-young), grabs attention with the line, "Are you out of your mind? I couldn't reach you for three days!" It raises interest in how Young-ha, after learning about Seok-hwan's resurrection ability, will become caught up in an unexpected incident. Yerin (Kim Si-a), Seok-hwan's reliable ally, is shown in a poster with the line, "I knew something must have happened to my brother," revealing her steadfast side and unwavering faith in Seok-hwan through her determined gaze. With these four character posters heightening expectations for the film, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' is set to deliver rich entertainment this fall through the powerful synergy of its distinctive characters.

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Meanwhile, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' tells the story of Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence, who learns that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours after dying and is then pursued by mysterious assailants. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung, and is directed by Baek Jong-yul, known for 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.' It will be released on September 30.

Ahn So-yoon, reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.