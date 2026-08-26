'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Rises to No. 3 All-Time at the North American Box Office, Tops 3.0645 Trillion Won Worldwide

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is sweeping theaters around the world with record-breaking momentum.

The film has posted the highest box-office performance of any 'Spider-Man' installment to date and has held the No. 1 spot at the North American box office for four consecutive weeks, drawing strong attention.

According to Box Office Mojo, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' had earned $854.9 million, or about 1.1801 trillion won, through the weekend of its fourth week, surpassing 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and entering the all-time North American box office top three.

The Playlist reported that it is now expected to surpass both the current No. 1, 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' ($936.6 million), and No. 2, 'Avengers: Endgame' ($858.37 million), further heightening interest in its future box-office run.

In addition, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has surpassed $2.2 billion in worldwide box-office revenue, or about 3.0645 trillion won, showing no signs of slowing down.

With that, the film has climbed into the top six all-time worldwide box office rankings, overtaking 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' to set yet another new record.

Global attention is now focused on the box-office phenomenon of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' which continues to reshape the rankings day after day.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' tells a new story and journey for Peter Parker, whose existence has been erased from everyone's memory after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Destin Daniel Cretton, known for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Naruto,' directed the film.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.