No idea how badly 'The Odyssey' wants to be a box-office hit... Scholar Kim Heon to Swings to host GV events

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] The action film 'The Odyssey' (directed by Christopher Nolan), which continues to ride a wave of box-office buzz, has unveiled a unique series of GV events that will offer fresh perspectives on the film through mythology, history, music, and more.

First, on September 2 at 7 p.m. at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall, a GV titled 'The Odyssey Through Myth and History?' will be held with Western classics scholar Professor Kim Heon and film journalist Jang Seong-ran.

Through Professor Kim Heon's perspective, shaped by years of research and a complete Korean translation of the 'Odyssey,' the event will take a close look at how director Christopher Nolan brought Homer's original work to the screen and reinterpreted it in his own style.

The discussion will explore the film's most intriguing scenes and characters for viewers familiar with the original, while also following questions about how far the mythical events in the 'Odyssey' are rooted in history and where myth begins. It will also examine traces of reality hidden in a narrative that dates back 3,000 years. Through a rich exchange that moves between the original text and the film, the session is expected to offer a special opportunity to see how Nolan expanded a classic narrative into a modern cinematic language.

Then, on September 3 at 7 p.m. at Lotte Cinema World Tower, another GV titled 'The Odyssey with a Bard' will be held with rapper Swings and film journalist Jang Seong-ran.

The film has drawn attention for featuring global rapper Travis Scott as a bard who orally recounts the journey of the hero Odysseus. The event will offer a fresh look at the film from the perspective of a rapper who has told his own story through music, adding a distinctive layer of interest. In particular, Swings previously showed his strong interest in the film by watching it in theaters and posting a review on his YouTube channel, 'Egenam Swings.' That has raised expectations for the candid and original interpretation he will share at the GV.

'The Odyssey' depicts the 10-year, tumultuous journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he tries to return home to his family. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, and is directed by Christopher Nolan, known for 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.'

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.