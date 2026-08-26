Koo Kyo-hwan on his red-haired transformation in 'Reawaken Man: The Red': "I'm grateful people say it suits me"

At the production presentation for the film 'Reawaken Man: The Red' held on the 26th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance, Koo Kyo-hwan answers questions.

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Koo Kyo-hwan shared his thoughts on his striking red-haired transformation in the film 'Reawaken Man: The Red.'

At the production presentation for 'Reawaken Man: The Red' held on the 26th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Gwangjin District, Seoul, Koo said, "I'm grateful that people say the red hair suits me," and added, "I hope viewers will watch to see why my hair color changed."

Set to open on September 30, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is his baseless confidence. After he discovers that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours after dying, he is pursued by mysterious figures. The film is directed by Baek Jong-yul, known for 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.'

Koo takes on the role of Seok-hwan, a man who grows stronger each time he dies. Speaking about the upcoming release, he said, "Releasing a film is always something new, and it feels like a joyful rebirth," adding, "It feels as if we have made an appointment with the audience and are meeting them at a set time. Even now, I'm excited. It feels like a date."

He also described the character he plays, saying, "Seok-hwan is just an ordinary young man. In our film, the age range of the young characters is broad. I hope viewers see him as someone they could encounter around them," and added, "Seok-hwan also has this baseless confidence, and I think that is an essential part of being human."

Koo drew attention when posters revealed his bold red-haired transformation. He said, "I'm thankful that people say it suits me. The staff worked very hard," and added, "The red hair is a special element in the film, so I hope viewers will watch to find out why Seok-hwan ends up with red hair."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.