Koo Kyo-hwan says of reuniting with Shin Seung-ho after 'D.P.' in 'Reawakened Man: The Red,' 'He felt like a completely different person'

At the production presentation for the film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' held on the 26th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance, Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Seung-ho answer questions. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.08.26/

Actor Koo Kyo-hwan shared his thoughts on reuniting with Shin Seung-ho in 'Reawakened Man: The Red' after 'D.P.'

At the production presentation for the film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' held on the 26th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Gwangjin District, Seoul, Koo Kyo-hwan said, "It felt like I was meeting another Shin Seung-ho through this film."

Set to open on September 30, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is his baseless confidence, as he learns after death that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours later and is then pursued by mysterious forces. The film was directed by Baek Jong-yeol, known for 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.'

Koo Kyo-hwan and Shin Seung-ho have reunited in 'Reawakened Man: The Red' after appearing together in the Netflix series 'D.P.' in 2021. Koo said, "I feel like I met a different Shin Seung-ho through this film. We work in a field where people change jobs often, don't we? Watching him handle his English and Japanese lines was very inspiring. And when we shot the action scenes, we looked into each other's eyes as if we were acting in a melodrama."

Shin Seung-ho, who plays opposite Koo Kyo-hwan in two consecutive projects, expressed confidence, saying, "I hope I can see my senior in other works too, but in 'Reawakened Man: The Red,' we will show a different kind of confrontation from what we had in 'D.P.'"

Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.