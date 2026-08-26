"Reawakened Man: The Red" director Baek Jong-yul says, "My target score? I just hope many people will come to the theater"

At a production presentation for the film "Reawakened Man: The Red" held on the 26th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance, director Baek Jong-yul answered questions. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2026.08.26/

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Director Baek Jong-yul expressed his excitement ahead of the release of the film "Reawakened Man: The Red."

At the film's production presentation held on the 26th at Lotte Cinema Konkuk University Entrance in Gwangjin District, Seoul, Baek said, "I hope many people will come to the theater when the film is released."

Set to open on September 30, "Reawakened Man: The Red" follows Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is his baseless confidence. After learning that he has the power to come back to life 72 hours after death, he is pursued by mysterious figures. The film is directed by Baek Jong-yul, who helmed "The Beauty Inside" and "Believer 2."

Speaking about the project, Baek explained, "It is based on a well-known webtoon and tells the story of an ordinary job seeker who gains an extraordinary ability. My goal was to rework that into a film medium within a short runtime."

When asked about working with the cast, Baek said, "Everyone worked very hard. If I were to describe Koo Kyo-hwan in terms of a job seeker character, his ad-libs were like a resume arriving every day. Shin Seung-ho made a strong impression with his low voice, which matched his cool gaze. I had high expectations for Ki-young because I had known him for a long time, and he delivered chemistry with Koo Kyo-hwan that went beyond those expectations. Choi Si-ah's lonely face was especially memorable. When she auditioned, she looked like a child, but now she has grown into an adult."

Asked about his box-office goal, he replied modestly, "I think the results will be proof of everything. I hope many viewers will come out to see it. As for the score, I don't think it's something I can talk about yet."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.