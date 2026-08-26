"Agami" Kang Ha-neul: "My first dubbing role felt like I just added a spoonful to something the director had already made so well"

At a press screening for the animated film "Agami" held on the afternoon of the 26th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul, actor Kang Ha-neul, who provided the voice performance, answers questions. Reporter Jung Jae-geun, /2026.8.26/

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kang Ha-neul shared his thoughts on taking on his first dubbing role through the animated film "Agami."

At the press and distribution screening for the animated film "Agami" held on the 26th in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Kang said, "The director and the animation team helped me so much that it felt like I just added a spoonful to it."

Set to open on September 9, "Agami" tells the dazzling story of Gon, the only child in a world where gills suddenly appear after being thrown into deep water, and the beings who meant everything to him. The film is directed by Ahn Jae-huun, who helmed "The Shaman Sorceress" and "A Dream of Precious Days."

Kang played Gah, who becomes Gon’s only world in a place where he should not exist. He said, "Gon is such a unique character, with gills that suddenly appear, and because of that, Gah seems to have grown as well." He added, "Among all the projects I have done so far, I think this one required the least effort from me. I only had to focus on voice acting, and the director and the animation team handled everything else so well that it felt like I was just adding a spoonful to the finished work."

He also pointed out the difference between live-action acting and dubbing. Kang said, "I really love animation, and I naturally thought voice acting was acting too." He continued, "In live-action, I acted from a first-person perspective, but voice acting feels more like looking from a third-person point of view. I worked while thinking about whether my voice matched the character’s face and the atmosphere of the background. Voice acting is something I would like to keep challenging myself with in the future."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.