Director Ahn Jae-hun of 'Agami': "It Could Not Have Been Easy for Jung Hae-in and Kang Ha-neul to Take on Korean Animation Dubbing, So I’m Grateful They Joined"

A press screening for the animated film 'Agami' was held on the afternoon of the 26th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Director Ahn Jae-hun answers questions. Jeong Jae-geun, Sportschosun, /2026.8.26/

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Director Ahn Jae-hun spoke about the production process of the animated film 'Agami'.

At the press and distribution screening for 'Agami' held on the 26th in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Ahn said, "It is not an easy choice for actors to take on Korean animation dubbing, so I’m grateful they willingly took part."

Set for release on September 9, 'Agami' tells the dazzling story of Gon, the only child in a world where gills appear after being thrown into deep water, and the beings who once meant everything to him. The film is directed by Ahn Jae-hun, who also helmed 'Green Days' and 'The Shaman Sorceress'.

'Agami' is based on a signature work by author Gu Byeong-mo, who is loved for powerful and original novels such as 'The Old Woman with the Knife' and 'The Wizard's Bakery'. Ahn explained the production process, saying, "The process of working with paper and pencil and the process of working digitally seem fundamentally similar. Our studio also started with paper and pencil before moving to digital. Still, I wanted the works I chose to reach audiences and stay with them, but although we made efforts, I felt disappointed. So with 'Agami,' I worked in a new way by discussing character structure and other elements more closely with younger staff members."

In particular, before its Korean release, 'Agami' was invited in succession to major festivals around the world, beginning with the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market in France, followed by FrightFest in London, Italy's Bologna 24 Frame Future Film Festival, the Tokyo International Film Festival in Japan, and the Taichung International Animation Festival in Taiwan. It was also pre-sold to major overseas territories, including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Russia, Japan, Taiwan, and in-flight services worldwide.

Ahn said, "For actors, dubbing animation seems like a very risky choice. Hollywood animation dubbing can be enjoyed as a kind of event, but dubbing Korean animation would not be an easy decision. That is why I was more careful with casting, and I felt I needed a clear point of view. In the case of 'Agami,' there was an original work, so I reread the dialogue and thought about whether there was anything more we needed to go beyond."

He then discussed the casting process, saying, "Kang Ha-neul came to our studio, communicated directly with the animators drawing by hand, and asked very direct questions. I was grateful that he engaged from the start by discussing the direct issues that celebrity dubbing can raise and the things we needed to solve. For Gon, the character played by Jung Hae-in, author Gu Byeong-mo had precisely defined what kind of voice he should have in the original work. I thought about which actor would suit that voice. When I first heard Jung Hae-in's voice, I imagined it and pictured the character in my head." He added, "Fortunately, director Ryoo Seung-wan, who knows Jung Hae-in well, and Kang Hye-jung, CEO of Filmmaker R&K, recommended him, and Jung Hae-in gladly accepted."

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.