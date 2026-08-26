"Happy to Be Pitted Against 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'"... Jung Hae-in to Kang Ha-neul's 'Agami' Opens a New Chapter for Korean Animation (Full Story)

The press screening for the animated film Agami was held on the afternoon of the 26th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Kang Ha-neul, Kim Sun-young, and Yoo Jae-myung, who voiced characters in the film, pose for photos. Photo by

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Agami has shown new possibilities for Korean animation amid fierce competition.

The press and distribution screening for the animated film Agami was held on the 26th at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Actors Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Jae-myung, and Kim Sun-young, along with director Ahn Jae-huun, attended the event.

Set to open on September 9, Agami tells the dazzling story of Gon, the only child in a world where gills appear on the day he is thrown into deep water, and the beings who were everything to him. The film is directed by Ahn Jae-huun, who previously helmed The Precious Dream of a Day and The Shaman Sorceress.

The press screening for the animated film Agami was held on the afternoon of the 26th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Director Ahn Jae-huun answers questions. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.8.26/

Agami is based on a signature work by author Gu Byeong-mo, who has won praise for powerful and original novels such as The Old Woman with the Knife and The Wizard's Bakery. Director Ahn explained his approach to the project, saying, "The process of working with paper and pencil and the process of working digitally seem basically similar." He added, "Our studio also started with paper and pencil before moving to digital. I wanted the works I chose to reach audiences and stay with them, and although I made efforts, I felt disappointed. So with Agami, I worked in a new way by discussing the character structure and other elements with younger staff members."

In particular, Agami achieved a notable feat by being invited in succession to major festivals and events overseas before its Korean release, starting with the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, followed by FrightFest in London, the 24Frame Future Film Festival in Bologna, the Tokyo International Film Festival in Japan, and the Taichung International Animation Festival in Taiwan. It was also pre-sold to major overseas territories including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Russia, Japan, Taiwan, and in-flight services worldwide.

The director said, "Dubbing an animation seems like a very risky choice for actors. Hollywood animation dubbing can be enjoyed as a kind of event, but dubbing a Korean animation would not be an easy decision. So I was more careful with casting, and I felt I needed a clear conviction. In the case of Agami, there was an original novel, so I kept thinking about the lines and whether there was something more I could add beyond them."

He also spoke about the casting process, saying, "Kang Ha-neul came to our studio, spoke directly with the animators who were drawing, and asked very straightforward questions. I was grateful that he approached the discussion by addressing the direct issues that celebrity dubbing can raise and the things we needed to solve. As for Gon, the character played by Jung Hae-in, author Gu Byeong-mo had clearly defined what kind of voice he should have in the original work. I thought carefully about which actor would suit that voice. When I first heard Jung Hae-in's voice, I imagined it on my own and pictured it in my head." He added, "Fortunately, director Ryoo Seung-wan, who knows Jung Hae-in well, and Kang Hye-jung, CEO of Filmmaker R&K, recommended him, and Jung Hae-in gladly accepted."

The press screening for the animated film Agami was held on the afternoon of the 26th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Actor Kang Ha-neul, who voiced a character, answers questions. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.8.26/

Agami is enriched by the voices of some of Korea's most prominent actors. Kang Ha-neul played Gaha, the only world for Gon, who should not exist in this world. He said, "Gon is a unique character who develops gills, and I think Gaha grew thanks to him." He added, "Among all the projects I have done so far, I think I put in the least physical effort. I only had to focus on voice acting, and the director and animation team handled everything else so well that it felt like I was just adding a spoonful to the dish."

He also pointed out the difference between live-action acting and dubbing. Kang said, "I really love animation, and I naturally thought voice acting was acting too." He continued, "In live-action, I acted from a first-person perspective, but voice acting feels more like looking from a third-person point of view. I tried to act while thinking about whether my voice matched the character's face and the atmosphere of the background. Voice acting is something I would always like to keep challenging myself with."

The press screening for the animated film Agami was held on the afternoon of the 26th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Actor Yoo Jae-myung, who voiced a character, answers questions. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun, /2026.8.26/

The press screening for the animated film Agami was held on the afternoon of the 26th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Musical actress Kim Sun-young, who voiced a character, answers questions. Photo by Jeong Jae-geun,

Yoo Jae-myung played an old man who rescues young Gon and quietly watches over him. Kim Sun-young took on the role of Inyeong, who triggers an event that shakes Gon's world. Yoo said, "I have played a wide range of roles over the years, both villains and heroes, and this was my first time trying dubbing. It felt unfamiliar, and I worried whether I could do it well, but I gathered my courage with my fellow actors. Thanks to that, I think I had a fresh and unusual experience." He added, "People say their own voice sounds strange when they hear it on the phone, and mine sounded strange to me too. I never expected to play an old man in animation. [laughs] Next time, I would like to try a lively and energetic role."

Kim Sun-young said, "I have mainly worked on stage, so this was my first time acting out lines and recording with my voice like this. I was very worried, but the director made me feel comfortable, so it was a very enjoyable project. I hope Agami receives a lot of love when it is released."

The press screening for the animated film Agami was held on the afternoon of the 26th at CGV Yongsan in Seoul. Kang Ha-neul, Kim Sun-young, and Yoo Jae-myung, who voiced characters in the film, pose for photos. Photo by

Finally, the director said, "We make animation like an independent film, but when it is released, we end up going up against The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and that makes me happy [laughs]. Our film may not save the world, but I hope it becomes a work that can truly reach audiences' hearts."

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.