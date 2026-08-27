"It Surpassed 'Avengers: Endgame'"... 'Spider-Man 4' Ranks No. 2 All-Time at the North American Box Office

Photo provided by Sony Pictures

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has climbed to No. 2 all-time at the North American box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' had surpassed $858.4 million in North American box office revenue as of the 26th. That figure tops 'Avengers: Endgame' at $858.37 million, breaking the record that had held the No. 2 spot in North American box office history for seven years. It is also especially significant because it makes the film the highest-grossing MCU title in North America.

It is also drawing attention because it is still about $78 million behind the current No. 1 film, 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' which grossed about $936.66 million. That has raised interest in whether 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' can ultimately take the top spot in North American box office history.

Meanwhile, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' follows Peter Parker's new story and journey after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' in which he was erased from everyone's memory. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, and Mark Ruffalo, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Naruto.' It is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.