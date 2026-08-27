"Human nature is best seen at the bottom"... 'Odyssey' sparks repeat-viewing craze, reveals top 5 lines

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Odyssey' is drawing strong audience resonance with memorable lines that deepen the lingering impact of the work.

"What we most long for is what we cannot have, and what we cannot have most is what we once had and lost."

The first standout line appears in the scene where Odysseus, after ending the 10-year Trojan War, hears the 'Siren's Song' on his way home. It captures his desperate desire to return home, along with the loss and emptiness he faces at the end of a long journey. In particular, as Odysseus confronts his own mistakes and repents, the line prompts viewers to reflect on what he truly longed for and leaves a deep impression.

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

"Do not look for a god in a person, or you will end up disappointed."

The second memorable line succinctly reveals Odysseus as a human being before he is a great hero. Though celebrated as the hero who led the victory in the Trojan War, it reminds viewers that Odysseus, too, is an imperfect person who suffers loss and pain through countless mistakes and choices. Rather than expecting godlike perfection, the message encourages acceptance of human imperfection, bringing the hero's inner struggles into sharper focus and drawing empathy from audiences.

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

"Human nature is best seen at the bottom."

The third memorable line is spoken by Odysseus after returning to Ithaca, disguised as a beggar rather than the hero who won the war. It conveys the idea that true human nature is revealed not when dealing with those in power, but in the way one treats those at the lowest point. After finally returning home, Odysseus recognizes the shameless behavior of the suitors who mistreat him in disguise and decides to take revenge.

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"Do not fight, do not try to control everything. Survive, keep faith, and let yourself go."

The fourth line that has drawn attention appears when Odysseus, after losing his memory from eating the Lotus-eaters' fruit and spending seven years on Calypso's island, sets out again. It is advice Calypso gives him as he boards a raft made of planks. The line suggests that rather than endlessly resisting what cannot be controlled, one must sometimes trust the flow of events. Set against Odysseus' long struggle against countless hardships, it also offers warmth and comfort to modern readers worn down by the weight of life.

Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

""Treat strangers as you would want to be treated, for they may be gods in disguise."

The final notable line is Telemachus' remark about the 'Law of Zeus,' which carries important meaning in the film. It teaches that one should not treat a poorly dressed stranger carelessly, but instead treat others the way one wishes to be treated. As a line that condenses the work's recurring themes of hospitality and respect, it leaves a strong impression by conveying the message that the way we treat others reveals our true selves.

Meanwhile, 'Odyssey' portrays the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, after the Trojan War as he tries to return to his homeland and family. The cast includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, and Charlize Theron, and the film is directed by Christopher Nolan, known for 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.' It is now showing in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.