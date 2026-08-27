"I Was Dead, But I Came Back to Life"... Koo Kyo-hwan Returns in 'Reawakened Man: The Red'

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' has released a 'Coming Soon' video.

In the video, Koo Kyo-hwan, who plays Seok-hwan, a job seeker who has nothing but his life, personally introduces the key charms of 'Reawakened Man: The Red,' drawing attention. In particular, the story raises expectations for fresh entertainment as it follows an ordinary man who discovers an unreal ability to come back to life after death.

The behind-the-scenes action footage vividly captures Seok-hwan growing stronger each time he dies. Koo Kyo-hwan also shared how he prepared for his first full-scale action role, saying, "Since it is a project that requires a lot of rolling around and moving, I built up my stamina so I wouldn't get tired." He added, "Before Seok-hwan fully uses his ability, he gets hit a lot and dies a lot. When he uses 120% of his power, he is simply throwing a punch, but I found it fun to think about how far the person hit by that punch would fly. It felt exciting to become part of the frame itself." His comments heighten curiosity about the film's powerful and original action scenes.

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

The video also highlights the colorful relationships among the characters around Seok-hwan, along with the cast's special chemistry. Speaking about Shin Seung-ho, who plays the mysterious Black and pursues Seok-hwan, Koo Kyo-hwan said, "I was greatly influenced and learned a lot from the way he never lost his composure, both on and off camera." His remarks raise expectations for Shin Seung-ho's presence as Black, a character with an overwhelming aura. He also described Kang Ki-young, who plays Young-ha, Seok-hwan's only close friend, as "the person who keeps Seok-hwan alive," suggesting that the playful chemistry between the two actors will add energy to the film. Finally, about Kim Si-a, who plays Ye-rin, Seok-hwan's reliable ally, he said, "I learned a great deal from her in the way she handles emotions." Kim Si-a, who completed a realistic sibling-like chemistry with Koo Kyo-hwan, is expected to bring a special charm to the story. With this 'Coming Soon' video, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' is set to deliver a distinctive cinematic experience this fall and engage audiences on every level.

Meanwhile, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' tells the story of Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is his baseless confidence, as he learns that he can revive 72 hours after death and becomes the target of a mysterious pursuit. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung, and is directed by Baek Jong-yul, known for 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.' It will be released on Sept. 30.

Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.