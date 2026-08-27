"It already looks so hip just by looking at it"... Byun Yo-han and Moon Ji-hoon of 'Tazza 4' to appear on 'Eardrum Boyfriend'

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Byun Yo-han and Moon Ji-hoon from the film Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub will appear on KBS2's The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend.

Byun Yo-han and Moon Ji-hoon from Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub will make a surprise appearance on the music talk show The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend on KBS2 at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, August 28. In the film, the two play fugitive Jang Tae-young and pursuer Abraham, but they have joined forces to promote the movie. As the release approaches, they are making their first variety-show promotional appearance and sharing stories about the time they spent preparing for the project. They also talked about the chemistry among the cast members, including Roh Jae-won and Kitazawa Mayu, who were not present at the recording but were part of Team Tazza. Even from their stories alone, the teamwork and bright atmosphere on set come through clearly.

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Their singing challenge is also drawing strong anticipation. Byun Yo-han and Moon Ji-hoon reportedly spent the most time choosing the song they would perform together. They repeatedly discussed their options, changing the shortlist several times to find a song they could both handle and one that matched the mood of the film. Since this is an unusual pairing, attention is focused on what kind of stage they will ultimately deliver.

Meanwhile, Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man's Tazza comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had everything through an online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-young, who took everything from him, reuniting on the global gambling scene for a revenge showdown. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Kitazawa Mayu, and was directed by Choi Kook-hee, known for National Bankruptcy Day and Life Is Beautiful. It opens on September 23.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.