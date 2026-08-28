"Explosive Box Office Sensation"... 'Odyssey' Tops All Films for 26 Straight Days, Surpasses 500,000 Advance Tickets in Its Fourth Week

The red carpet event for the film 'Odyssey' was held on the afternoon of the 4th at Times Square in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Director Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and Emma Thomas posed together

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] The film 'Odyssey' has continued its remarkable run, holding on to No. 1 in overall advance ticket sales and surpassing 500,000 tickets even as it entered its fourth week in theaters.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System, 'Odyssey' had topped 515,000 advance tickets as of 7 a.m. on the 28th. Unlike the usual trend in which advance sales gradually decline over time after release, 'Odyssey' has shown little sign of slowing even in its fourth week, adding to the excitement surrounding its strong audience draw.

The figure is especially striking because it far exceeds the comparable records of past box office blockbusters that drew more than 10 million viewers. Compared with about 100,000 advance tickets on day 22 for 'The Roundup: Punishment,' which attracted 11.5 million viewers, about 150,000 on day 25 for 'Assassination,' which drew 12.7 million, and about 80,000 on day 25 for 'The Roundup,' which drew 12.69 million, the 500,000-ticket mark in its fourth week shows just how extraordinary 'Odyssey' has been. Having easily outpaced the records of major 10-million-ticket hits, 'Odyssey' is continuing to write a new box office chapter with its overwhelming momentum.

In addition, 'Odyssey' has not surrendered the No. 1 spot at the box office or in advance ticket sales for a single day since its release, maintaining an unchallenged lead. With 8 million admissions now within reach, the film's relentless box office surge is drawing attention to what it may achieve next.

Meanwhile, 'Odyssey' follows the 10-year, tumultuous journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he tries to return home to his family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, and Charlize Theron, and is directed by Christopher Nolan, known for 'Interstellar,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Tenet,' and 'Oppenheimer.' It is currently showing in theaters nationwide.

An So-yoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.