"A Cool Resurrection Action Hero Is Born"... Koo Kyo-hwan's 'Reawaken Man: The Red' Is Already Heating Up Before Release

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Reawaken Man: The Red' is drawing intense attention online ahead of its release.

An authentication photo event held earlier in theaters across the country, including Seoul, Daejeon, Busan, and Gwangju, drew a total of 1,626 participants who captured theater posters and entered the contest, generating an enthusiastic response from prospective viewers. In particular, the face poster showing Seok-hwan with a relaxed expression despite the scars on his face and the bullet holes in the wall, along with the witty copy, "In September, Reawaken Man returns to the theater!" combined to fully capture the film's playful charm and further heightened curiosity about the movie.

The teaser trailer has also been met with an explosive response, surpassing 5.84 million cumulative views shortly after its release. Koo Kyo-hwan, who plays Seok-hwan, an ordinary job seeker who gains the ability to resurrect and become stronger each time he dies, delivers his signature sly performance and thrilling bat-based action, raising expectations for cathartic, hard-hitting excitement in theaters this fall. His explosive chemistry with Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, and Kim Si-a also signals that this is a film best experienced on the big screen.

Prospective viewers are showing strong interest, leaving comments such as, "I can't wait for Koo Kyo-hwan's action scenes," "The baseball bat action looks so cool at first," "Finally, it's here. My red-haired man..," "It's so fun and great that Seok-hwan keeps talking while looking into the lens," and "I can't believe we'll be able to see it in high definition, even on a big screen." From the theater poster event to the teaser trailer, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' has been generating buzz online ahead of its release and is set to deliver audiences a powerful and fresh red-hot action thrill.

Meanwhile, 'Reawaken Man: The Red' tells the story of Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence, as he learns that he has the ability to come back to life 72 hours after death and is then pursued by mysterious forces. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung, and is directed by Baik, who helmed 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.' It will be released on Sept. 30.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.