'Odyssey' Surpasses 8.47 Million Cumulative Views, Beating 'Spider-Man'... A Major Record as the Highest-Grossing Foreign Film of the Year

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film 'The Odyssey' (directed by Christopher Nolan), which continues its unceasing box office sensation, has once again broken a new record.

According to the Integrated Computerized Ticketing System, 'The Odyssey' recorded a cumulative audience of 8,471,082 as of 6:50 AM on the 30th, surpassing 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' which had held the top spot for foreign film box office success this year, and becoming the film that drew the most viewers among foreign films released in 2026. Previously, 'The Odyssey,' which surpassed 8 million viewers on the 28th just 24 days after its release, reached the 8 million mark faster than 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (which took 26 days to reach 8 million), setting a record for the shortest time to surpass 8 million viewers among films released this year.

In addition, two days before its release, last It continues its long-term success by maintaining the number one spot in overall ticket reservations for 28 consecutive days from the 3rd to the present (the 30th), as well as the number one spot at the box office for 25 consecutive days since its release, proving its unrivaled presence as the representative foreign hit of this year's theaters. In particular, the enthusiastic response from audiences, which remains undiminished even in the fourth week of release, is drawing attention as it drives this long-term success.

While the online world is buzzing with various short-form videos and memes featuring characters and memorable scenes from the movie, such as the 'Odysseus Challenge,' Circe, and Argos, an increasing number of viewers are delving deeper into the film's world by searching for hidden details and mythological backgrounds. As the film continues to generate new buzz both on and off screen and expand its box office momentum even a month after its release, attention is focused on what new records 'The Odyssey' will set as the highest-grossing foreign film released this year.

'The Odyssey' depicts the tumultuous 10-year journey of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he attempts to return to his homeland and family following the end of the Trojan War.

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron starred in the film, and Christopher Nolan, director of 'Interstellar', 'Dunkirk', 'Tenet', and 'Oppenheimer', helmed the project.

Reporter Jo Ji-young stteoulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.