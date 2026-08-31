"A two-year break? I was worried, but..." Park So-dam finds healing time again with 'The Journey to Gyeongju' (full story)

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Park So-dam (35) found a meaningful time of healing through the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju.'

Released on August 26, 'The Journey to Gyeongju' is a family revenge drama about four women who set out on a journey to kill the youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip, after eight years of waiting. It is the first commercial film by director Kim Mi-Jo, who earned recognition for her solid directing skills at major film festivals in Korea and abroad with her debut work 'Gull.' Park So-dam plays the strategic second daughter, Yeong-ju, who leads the family to secure a perfect alibi.

Still from the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju.' Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Park So-dam worked with Lee Jung-eun once again in 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' following 'Parasite.' In a recent interview with Sportschosun, Park said, "My sister has played so many mothers. She has already worked with senior Han Ji-min three or four times, so I asked Jung-eun, 'When will I ever get to meet you as your daughter?' She told me that if you truly wish for something, it will come true, so I waited. It was really nice to meet her as a mother."

Lee Jung-eun also stood firmly by Park So-dam's side with special affection when Park was battling thyroid cancer. Park said, "She really knew me well. I respect and love her both as an actress and as a person." She added, "Whenever I had worries, even small ones, I often called her and told her everything. Once, she even drove to my house at night with two dogs in the car." She continued, "I also spent time at her family home in Jeju Island, where her parents were staying. Her mother and father were so cheerful and always gave me healing. In Seoul, she cooked for me, and that warmed my heart. She has always been a source of strength for me."

Still from the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju.' Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

She also did not forget to express gratitude to Gong Hyo-jin and Lee Yeon, who played her sisters in the film. Park said, "Jung-eun, Hyo-jin, and Yeon were my own counseling center and shelter. It is hard to talk about painful and difficult things with your family. At that time, I honestly told the 'The Journey to Gyeongju' family that I was wondering whether it was right for me to take a break as an actress. They reassured me, saying, 'You should rest. You've already done 40 projects, so it's okay to take a break.' Yeon was also incredibly reassuring. She told me, 'Park So-dam, you have a long life ahead of you,' and that made me forget all the worries I had brought so seriously. I met such wonderful people."

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Through 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' Park So-dam also acted alongside Byun Yo-han, a fellow graduate of Korea National University of Arts. During the press screening, Byun praised Park, saying, "I was curious how much she would grow, because even when we were in school, she was already so sharp and good at acting."

Hearing this, Park So-dam said, "I heard that oppa would be joining the project later, and I was so excited. I thought I would get to see a side of 'actor Byun Yo-han' that I had never seen before. He was always so passionate about acting even back in school, so I thought it would be fun to act with him. He is truly an excellent actor."

The fact that Byun Yo-han took part in the project without a fee later became a topic of attention. Park said, "He never showed it at all. We only found out after reading the article." She added, "He never mentioned it, so I just thought, 'Oh, I see,' and did not ask further. I think he also had a connection with the head of the production company, and I thought he was really cool."

Photo provided by Lotte Entertainment

Park So-dam returned to the screen with 'The Journey to Gyeongju' three years after 'Phantom,' which was released in 2023. She said, "After my cancer surgery, I said in an interview for 'Phantom,' 'I'm fine now.' Looking back, I realize I was not actually fine. Even after filming 'Death's Game,' I reflected on my life again. I was going through a difficult time after filming, and that winter, a project I really wanted to do came to me. But it was an outdoor action film to be shot in the middle of winter. I really wanted to take part, but I said I might cause trouble, so I probably should not do it. In the end, I could not take it, and after resting through the winter, I met 'The Journey to Gyeongju' the following spring. If I had done that project, I probably would not have been able to pour all my energy into 'The Journey to Gyeongju.'"

She also opened up about how her life and mindset changed after her illness. Park said, "For the first time since my debut, I took a two-year break. Two years ago, I filmed 'The Journey to Gyeongju' and then greeted audiences as Yeong-ju. Of course, since I had never taken a break for two years before, I had some depression and worry. Still, time passed quickly, and I received comfort from people close to me. Now I am in a much healthier state, and I am ready to accept things. These days, I feel so good. Every morning, I wake up thinking, 'How fun will today be?'" she said with a smile.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.