'Gyeongjugihang' Runs Amid Competition with 'Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man'... Secures 3rd Place at the Box Office Thanks to the Power of an Artbuster

The press preview for the movie 'Journey to Gyeongju' held at Lotte Cinema World Tower on the 13th.

From left, Lee Yeon, Park So-dam, Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin, and Byun Yo-han are posing for photos. Reporter Heo Sang-wook wook@sportschosun. 13/ [Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The crime thriller film 'Journey to Gyeongju' (directed by Kim Mi-jo, produced by Studio High Five) is continuing its box office success with meaningful progress amidst Hollywood blockbusters.

According to the integrated computer network for movie ticket sales on the 31st, 'Journey to Gyeongju' attracted 124,963 viewers over the three days from the 28th to the 30th, ranking 3rd at the box office. The cumulative audience count was recorded at 192,384. Despite the strong performance of formidable foreign films such as 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' it upheld the pride of Korean cinema by ranking first in the Korean box office for five consecutive days.

17. Above all, viewers who have seen the film are expressing deep empathy for the profound family love and the emotional connection between the sisters. Comments such as "A movie you can definitely relate to if you have siblings, or just family" (juve***), "It really reminded me of my mom while watching it; it's a movie I want to watch and talk about with my family! It's been so long since I've seen a movie like this" (bear***), "I cried so much because I could feel my mom's emotions so clearly" (ch**kkum07), "I think most Korean daughters will relate to all three daughters.

I didn't know I would cry this much" (BraveCoco11***), "Even though I'm the eldest daughter, I was most immersed in Dong-ju" (si**err0219), and "I ended up sobbing. I love you, Mom! I love my family!" (SleepingCinderella12***) have drawn praise for its deep emotion and realistic empathy, causing a flood of tears from the audience. In addition, the overwhelming acting synergy delivered by Korea's top actors is also receiving an explosive response.

Comments such as "The best acting ensemble in Korean cinema this year! And the insane Byun Yo-han!" (RainbowPer***), "The very fact that we can see such a meaningful story with this combination of actors is appealing! The acting is truly outstanding" (la**02kr), "Lee Jung-eun's acting left such a lasting impression that I think about it even on my way to work in the morning" (teko***), "The actors' performances are seriously incredible. It was truly sad" (ShiningBoPeep15***), and "The actors' performances were so realistic that I found myself sobbing uncontrollably at the end" (gksm***) expressed high satisfaction with the masterful performances that maximized immersion. In addition, high praise for the film's solid completeness and message also continued.

"The best Korean movie I've seen this year! It seems like it will be a masterpiece for every actor. Lee Jung-eun is the best (gang***)," "A Korean movie masterpiece I've seen in a long time! A perfect hexagon in every aspect—story, direction, acting, and entertainment (eunx***)," "A well-made masterpiece that brilliantly brought a painstakingly written script to life with solid acting (PeacefulMufasa28***)," "I only want to watch Korean movies like this! The acting, directing, and solid storyline were all great (sson***)," "It made me think very deeply about private retaliation and court judgments! Everyone, bring tissues (wl**f531)," and many other diverse positive reviews are pouring in. 'A Trip to Gyeongju' is a film that tells the story of a special family journey of a mother and daughter who embark on an incredible trip after waiting eight years for their youngest daughter, who did not return from a school trip.

Lee Jung-eun, Gong Hyo-jin, Park So-dam, and Lee Yeon starred in the film, directed by rookie director Kim Mi-jo. Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.