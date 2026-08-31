‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Draws 8.54 Million in Its Fifth Week, Now Aiming for 9 Million

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton) has entered its sixth week in theaters, with 9 million admissions in sight.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" continued to draw steady audiences in its fifth week and has surpassed 8.54 million cumulative viewers. According to the Korean Box Office Information System, the film had recorded 8,548,404 admissions as of 6:40 a.m. on the 31st, extending its box office run toward the 9 million mark.

After setting a new record in its fourth week for the highest box office performance in Korea among all "Spider-Man" films, including the "Tom-spa" series, the movie is still winning over audiences a month after its release, underscoring its long-term box office strength.

Along with its strong domestic run, the film has also set another milestone globally. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has grossed about $2.3 billion worldwide, surpassing James Cameron's "Titanic" and "Ne Zha 2" to rank fourth on the all-time global box office chart.

It crossed $2 billion in worldwide box office revenue just three weeks after release. By its fifth week, it had also overtaken the long-standing record of "Titanic," once again proving its overwhelming box office power.

As the film continues its domestic surge past 8.54 million admissions and heads toward 9 million, while also securing a new all-time top-four global box office milestone, attention is now turning to what other records "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" may add next.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" tells a new story and journey of Peter Parker, whose memories have been erased from everyone after "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya Coleman, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto," helmed the project.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.