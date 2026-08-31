'Hope' now heads overseas from Vietnam to North America... racing toward BIFF in October

Poster for the film Hope.

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The sci-fi thriller Hope, directed by Na Hong-jin and produced by Forged Films, has confirmed promotional tours in Vietnam and North America, drawing attention as it receives official invitations to major film festivals around the world.

After confirming promotional plans in North America and Vietnam, Hope will continue its global push with a series of official invitations to major film festivals, including the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

Ahead of its September 4 release in Vietnam, Hope will hold local promotions from the 1st to the 2nd. Director Na Hong-jin, along with Hwang Jung-min, Jo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon, will visit Vietnam in person and take part in a press conference, media interviews, a premiere red carpet event, and a meet-and-greet, sharing in-depth stories about the film.

Before its September 9 release in North America, the film will travel to major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and San Francisco from the 7th to the 15th to meet local audiences. Na Hong-jin, Jo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon will attend screenings and Q&As, responding to the strong interest in Hope across North America.

Hope has also been proving its artistic merit and buzz value through a string of invitations from leading film festivals worldwide. It was previously invited to the 79th Cannes Film Festival, the 25th New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), the 51st Toronto International Film Festival, and the 74th San Sebastian International Film Festival. It has now been officially selected for the Panorama section of the 31st BIFF, which runs from October 6 to 15, further drawing attention. In addition, it has been invited to Fantasy Filmfest, Germany's largest genre film festival, signaling continued global interest.

Hope tells the story of a branch office chief at Hopo Port in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) who hears from local young people that a tiger has appeared. As the entire village goes on alert, the story unfolds around an unbelievable reality. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Jo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender, and is directed by Na Hong-jin, known for The Chaser, The Yellow Sea, and The Wailing.

Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.