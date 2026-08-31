“Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub” teams up with NEOWIZ’s Pmang for a massive collaboration

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film “Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub” is launching a major promotional event in partnership with the game portal Pmang.

“Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub” is kicking off a large-scale collaboration with Pmang, the game portal operated by NEOWIZ. Starting with pre-registration on Wednesday, Sept. 9, launch events will be held across five platforms: Pmang Poker, Pmang Showdown Hold’em, Pmang New Matgo, Pmang Seotda and Pmang New Vegas.

The collaboration began with the idea that Hold’em is a mind sport driven by strategy. The thrill of reading an opponent’s choices while concealing one’s own hand fits naturally with the film’s theme. It also gives audiences a chance to sit at the tense table scenes from the movie and experience them firsthand.

The “Tazza” series has reinvented the game in each installment, moving from Seotda in the first film to poker in this one. That progression mirrors Pmang’s lineup. With Seotda, Matgo, poker and Hold’em all gathered in one place, the collaboration with the “Tazza” series carries even greater meaning.

The two characters can also be met as avatars. Jang Tae-young and Park Tae-young, both in suits, have been reborn as 3D characters. A range of facial expressions, from blank stares to relaxed smiles and anger, was created, and emoji featuring only their faces were also unveiled.

Earlier, during the live-streamed 2026 Pmang Poker Hold’em Devils’ Duel on Aug. 27, seven influencers competed against one another. Viewers fueled the pre-release buzz by predicting the winner and expressing excitement for “Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub.” The PFGT X Pmang Showdown Hold’em Tournament, held over two days from Aug. 29, also drew attention by offering a total prize pool of 200 million won and filling the entire venue with a Tazza theme.

Meanwhile, “Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub” is the film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man’s original “Tazza” comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who once thought he had everything through an online casino business, and his longtime friend Park Tae-young, who took everything from him, reuniting on the global gambling stage for a revenge match. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won and Kitazawa Mayu, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, known for “The Day of the National Debt” and “Life Is Beautiful.” It opens on Sept. 23.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.