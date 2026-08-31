"'The Odyssey' Is a Rival?"... Director Kim Mi-Jo Brings 'The Journey to Gyeongju' Out of the Vault (Full Story)

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Director Kim Mi-Jo has finally brought her long-cherished film, 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' out into the world.

Released on Aug. 26, 'The Journey to Gyeongju' is a family revenge drama about four mothers and daughters who set out on a journey of killing after an eight-year wait for their youngest daughter, Gyeongju, who never returned from a school trip. It is Kim's first commercial feature, following her debut film 'Gull,' which earned praise for its solid directing at major film festivals in Korea and abroad.

In a recent interview with Sportschosun, Kim said, "I first came up with this film in 2014. After a family trip at the time, I really wanted to make a feature film based on this material. More than 10 years passed before the film was finally released, so I feel incredibly moved and happy. It feels like a dream has come true." She added, "There wasn't a particularly powerful story in our film, and because it is a family story, I thought people might not like it very much. I wrote the script because I wanted to see that kind of story, and when it actually won a competition, it felt like encouragement."

Still from the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju.' Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

As the youngest of four sisters in real life, Kim candidly shared, "I didn't write 'The Journey to Gyeongju' as a comedy on purpose. That's just the life I have lived. My parents taught me that even in the most tragic situations, there is always room for laughter. For example, when I was young, I burned my foot and still have a large scar. Even in summer, I would not wear sandals and would cover it up, no matter how hot it was. My eldest sister saw that and called me 'Tanbal,' and I got very angry every time I heard it. But I heard it so often from such a young age that at some point, I came to accept it. After all, you can't hide a burn forever."

Dong Ju, played by Lee Yeon, is a character inspired by Kim's third older sister, who used to be a professional wrestler. Kim said, "My sister wrestled for 15 years and then quit." She added, "I prepared for the film based on my experience of watching her get ready for matches. My sister is also an actress, and she liked Dong Ju's performance."

Still from the film 'The Journey to Gyeongju.' Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Byun Yo-han, who plays Baek Sang-hyun in the film, later drew attention after it was revealed that he appeared in 'The Journey to Gyeongju' without a fee. Kim said, "I heard that the production company CEO and senior Yo-han met as producer and actor on 'Will You Be There?' and have maintained a long relationship." She continued, "I struggled a lot over who should play Baek Sang-hyun, and I was surprised when I heard that senior Yo-han would join the project."

Asked why Byun chose 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' Kim replied, "He said he was looking forward to this film. I also heard that his relationship with the production company CEO played a big role in his decision." She added, "He said the script was so good that he wanted to help bring this work into the world. Since the production budget was not large, he wanted to contribute in any way he could. He also found the Baek Sang-hyun character interesting. He had played villains before, but never one like this, so I heard he was curious about it."

She also expressed gratitude to Byun for enduring the hardships of filming 'The Journey to Gyeongju.' Kim said, "I may be a monster, but rather than making the work half-hearted because I felt sorry, I wanted to do it properly and well. I thought I had to repay senior Byun's help through the film. Someone left a comment on a portal site saying, 'Byun Yo-han, please make sure to get paid next time.' That comment is the one I remember most clearly (laughs). At the time of filming, senior Byun was also having trouble with his leg, so I deliberately added a limp to Baek Sang-hyun's character. He was wearing a bandage on his foot, so I reflected that in the character as well."

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Kim also spoke about the message she hopes to deliver to audiences through 'The Journey to Gyeongju.' She said, "I wanted to include both the story I wanted to tell and the kind of story people could relate to." She added, "When making the film, I set three goals. First, I wanted the actors and staff to be able to watch it without feeling ashamed. Second, I wanted it to break even. Third, I wanted it to give me the momentum to make my next film. Because I set those three goals, we went through several blind screenings and worked hard on internal monitoring."

She also described the long and difficult post-production process, saying, "We couldn't set a release date, so we had no choice but to spend two years in post-production. I still have some regrets, but I didn't want to regret it even more later. If I could endure the hardship now, I thought I wouldn't regret it 10 or 20 years from now. The staff even joked, 'Let's not meet for post-production on this film anymore.'"

She also shared her thoughts on going head-to-head at the box office with big titles such as 'Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.' Kim said, "The difference in scale between 'Odyssey' and 'The Journey to Gyeongju' is even greater than the difference between David and Goliath (laughs). Still, I feel good that people are calling it a rival to 'Odyssey.' It feels a bit like submitting an application to Harvard University and waiting for the result." She added, "When the release date had not yet been set, it felt like I had raised a child and couldn't send them out on their own. Now, I think it has become a turning point that lets me move on to the next page. When I met with investors, I even said dramatically, 'If I don't make this film, I might die.' Now, I think I can finally let go of 'The Journey to Gyeongju,' just as mother Oksil (Lee Jung-eun) lets go of her youngest daughter."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.