"It Continues Even in Its Sixth Week of Release"... 'Spider-Man 4' Holds Key Visual Poster Goods Event

Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will hold a giveaway event for the "Spider-Man Key Visual Poster Set" at three major theater chains in its sixth week of release.

To mark its sixth week in theaters, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will launch a merchandise event starting Sept. 2 at CJ CGV, Megabox, and Lotte Cinema, where the "Spider-Man Key Visual Poster Set" will be given away.

The merchandise being offered consists of three posters based on the main visual. Each one captures key aspects of Peter Parker's journey, including his identity struggle between being Peter Parker and the hero Spider-Man, his complicated feelings as he looks at his memory-lost lover MJ, and the transformed, awakened Spider-Man. The posters are designed to deepen the film's lingering impact. In particular, each poster features special finishing touches tailored to its design, including matte coating, epoxy, and transparent holographic effects, further enhancing its collectible value. As this special merchandise event continues even in the film's sixth week of release, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is expected to keep up its unstoppable long-run box office success.

Meanwhile, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" tells the new story and journey of Peter Parker, who has been erased from everyone's memory after "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The film stars Tom Holland, Kaylee Hottle, Sadie Sink, and Mark Ruffalo, and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Naruto." It is now playing to strong reviews in theaters nationwide.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.