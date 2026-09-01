"Tazza 4 Is the Perfect Chuseok Watch"...Crime-Entertainment Stills Packed With Varied Fun Revealed

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The film Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub has unveiled crime-entertainment stills that highlight its wide-ranging genre appeal.

Tazza, one of the most beloved entertainment films among Korean audiences, is returning after seven years with a completely new look, a new story, and a renewed sense of ambition and grit. Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub, which does not require viewers to have seen the previous films, is setting up a long-awaited dose of dopamine-fueled crime entertainment for this Chuseok holiday.

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

The first image to grab attention in the released stills is Jang Tae-young, played by Byun Yo-han, with a shocking visual. Covered in blood and bound, he appears to be facing the worst possible situation. Also drawing attention are the people moving through the gambling scene, along with a global betting ring that spans South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. As major players from each country gather in one place and wager huge sums, the film sets itself apart from earlier installments. The tense dynamic between Jang Tae-young and Kaneko, played by Kitazawa Mayu, is another point to watch.

Kaneko, who designs the high-stakes gambling ring, and Jang Tae-young, who steps into it, join forces even though they know each other's motives. Kaneko standing alone in front of a car late at night underscores her presence as the mastermind behind the game. Roh Jae-won’s Park Tae-yong, described as a genius actor, hints at the birth of a character unlike any seen in previous Tazza works. Park Tae-yong’s jealousy, when his closest friend has everything he wants, is a point that may resonate with audiences. Finally, the gambling scene in Vietnam involving Kwak Dong-wook and Jang Tae-young promises a fresh kind of excitement. The image of Kwak Dong-wook wearing a wig and getting into a car, with Jang Tae-young seated beside him, adds to the intrigue.

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Photo courtesy of CJ ENM

Meanwhile, Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub is a film adaptation of the final installment in Huh Young-man’s Tazza comic series. It is a crime film about Jang Tae-young, who thought he had everything through an online casino business, and his close friend Park Tae-yong, who shares the same name and took everything from him, reuniting on a global gambling stage for a revenge showdown. The film stars Byun Yo-han, Roh Jae-won, and Kitazawa Mayu, and is directed by Choi Kook-hee, known for The Day of the Korean Economic Crisis and Life Is Beautiful. It opens on September 23.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.