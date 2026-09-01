This Is Why Koo Kyo-hwan Is Koo Kyo-hwan!... He Continues His Box Office Streak From 'Once We Were Us' and 'Colony' to 'Reawakened Man: The Red'

Photo courtesy of Showbox

Photo courtesy of Showbox

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Koo Kyo-hwan from the film 'Reawakened Man: The Red' continues a character lineage defined by his unmistakable individuality.

In the film 'Once We Were Us,' where two people who once loved each other reunite by chance after 10 years and revisit the traces of memory, Koo Kyo-hwan played Eun-ho, an awkward but diligent engineering student. He delicately captured the freshness of youth and the tenderness of love, leaving a deep impression on audiences. In 'Colony,' which follows infected people evolving inside a sealed building, he took on the role of Seo Young-cheol, a genius biologist with twisted beliefs, and showed his cool charisma and singular presence. Having steadily taken on new challenges while moving freely across genres and characters, Koo Kyo-hwan is set to reveal a fresh side of himself in 'Reawakened Man: The Red' as Seok-hwan, a man with the power to come back to life and grow stronger each time he dies.

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

Photo courtesy of Lotte Entertainment

In 'Reawakened Man: The Red,' Seok-hwan dreams of buying premium beef for his family with his first paycheck, but his short temper keeps costing him job interviews as a job seeker. Then, after an accidental death, he discovers that he can revive 72 hours after dying, and he begins to be chased by a mysterious figure.

Koo Kyo-hwan brings Seok-hwan's many layers to life with his trademark sly and playful charm, from an ordinary young man living a normal daily life to someone who comes to wield overwhelming power. He fits the role perfectly as Seok-hwan, who counters danger with jokes and wit even in moments of crisis. Unlike the heroes in conventional action films, his character becomes stronger each time he dies, adding a distinctive appeal and a fresh sense of fun. Koo Kyo-hwan also takes on full-scale action for the first time in this film, handling chases, wire work, and car chases with ease to deliver hard-hitting action sequences. As an actor who has completed each role with his own unique color, he is expected to captivate theaters in both the first and second halves of 2026 as Seok-hwan, who shows extraordinary activity in the face of life-or-death danger.

Meanwhile, 'Reawakened Man: The Red' tells the story of Seok-hwan, a job seeker whose only qualification is baseless confidence, who learns that he can revive 72 hours after dying and is then pursued by mysterious assailants. The film stars Koo Kyo-hwan, Shin Seung-ho, Kang Ki-young, Kim Si-a, and Kim Sung-ryung, and is directed by Baek Jong-yul, who helmed 'The Beauty Inside' and 'Believer 2.' It will be released on Sept. 30.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.