Odyssey Is Really Headed for 10 Million Viewers... Tops 9 Million in 27 Days, Biggest Foreign Film Hit in 3 Years

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film "Odyssey" (directed by Christopher Nolan) has surpassed 9 million moviegoers just 27 days after its release.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System on the 1st, "Odyssey" drew 145,919 viewers on August 31 and firmly held the No. 1 spot at the box office. Its cumulative audience total stood at 9,018,851.

In particular, "Odyssey" became the second foreign film to surpass 9 million viewers in South Korea after "Avatar: The Way of Water" in the post-pandemic era, proving its exceptional box-office power. It also outperformed the final totals of the top foreign films of the past three years — "Elemental" in 2023 with 7.24 million viewers, "Inside Out 2" in 2024 with 8.79 million, and "Zootopia 2" in 2025 with 8.61 million — and emerged as the highest-grossing foreign release in Korea over the past three years.

What is even more remarkable is that it reached the 9 million mark in just 27 days, less than a month after opening. That is three days faster than "Avatar: The Way of Water," which did so on its 30th day in theaters, underscoring the film's unstoppable momentum.

The box-office heat around "Odyssey" has shown no sign of cooling even in its fifth week. It has ranked No. 1 in the overall weekend box office for four consecutive weeks and continues its long run by holding the top spot in advance ticket sales despite the release of a stream of notable domestic and international titles. Even as it approaches its one-month mark, the film remains a dominant presence in both box-office performance and ticket sales, drawing even more attention to its future run.

As it continues to set new box-office records day after day and has now surpassed 9 million viewers, attention is turning to whether "Odyssey" can become Christopher Nolan's next 10-million-seller after "Interstellar" and set another milestone.

"Odyssey" follows the 10-year, turbulent journey of Odysseus, king of Ithaca, as he tries to return home to his family after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, and Charlize Theron. Christopher Nolan, the director of "Interstellar," "Dunkirk," "Tenet," and "Oppenheimer," helmed the project.

Reporter Jo Ji-young

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.