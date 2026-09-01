Yoo Hae-jin, Yim Si-wan and Kim So-hyun Join Forces for Occult Film 'Modub'... Shooting Begins on the 4th

Photo=Showbox

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The occult film 'Modub' (directed by Park Jong-hyun, produced by For Entertainment) has finalized its cast, including Yoo Hae-jin and Yim Si-wan, and will begin filming on the 4th.

Yoo Hae-jin, who led the box-office success of 'The King's Warden,' which ranked second all-time at the box office, is returning with his second occult film since 'Exhuma.' In the film, he plays Lee Do, the village head of a fishing community. Lee Do protects the village and keeps watch over a remote island, leading the story from the center of an incident that connects the past and the present.

Yoo Hae-jin, known for fully inhabiting each character and building an unmatched filmography, is expected to deliver strong generational chemistry this time as he plays father and son alongside Yim Si-wan.

Ahead of the first shoot, Yoo Hae-jin said, "We are starting filming together in the cooler month of September. I hope we can finish the shoot safely, and I will do my best to make a great project."

Yim Si-wan, who has repeatedly transformed himself in every project, from the 'Squid Game' series to the film 'The Attorney,' takes on the role of Sang-gun, Lee Do's son. He is a character who charges ahead once he sets his mind on something, and after a request from Seon-ok (Kim So-hyun), he heads to the remote island despite his father's opposition.

Attention is focused on the new side of Yim Si-wan, who has shown a wide range spanning comedy, action and drama. In particular, after drawing attention for his lively Chungcheong dialect in 'Boyhood,' he will now try the Jeolla dialect and bring more vitality to the character.

Kim So-hyun, who has refined her own acting style across eras and genres through projects such as the dramas 'Good Boy' and 'River Where the Moon Rises,' and the film 'Moss,' is taking on her first occult role through 'Modub.'

Returning to the big screen for the first time in about 10 years, she plays Seon-ok, who travels to the remote island to seek treatment for an unexplained illness. She draws Lee Do and Sang-gun into a series of unpredictable events. Kim So-hyun is also drawing interest for the chemistry she will create with Yim Si-wan, whom she reunites with for the first time in years since 'Moon Embracing the Sun.'

Lee Moo-saeng joins the cast as Seon-ok's father, Gu-taek, completing a solid acting ensemble. Gu-taek is a man who heads to the remote island with his last hope of saving his daughter, who is suffering from strange symptoms, and stands at the starting point of all the events. Lee Moo-saeng, who left a strong impression with layered performances that moved between good and evil in works such as 'Citizen of a Kind,' 'Noryang: Deadly Sea,' the series 'The Glory' and 'The World of the Married,' is expected to portray a father's desperate feelings to save his daughter with great depth in this film.

'Modub,' which is drawing attention for its fresh casting lineup, is directed by Park Jong-hyun, who built solid on-set experience while working in the directing teams of films such as 'A Normal Family' and 'Broker.'

He said, "I am excited and looking forward to making my first film with great actors and a strong crew. Above all, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and that we can finish filming well. Please take good care of us."

Kang Yoon-sung, who has shown an outstanding sense for the genre through works such as the 'The Outlaws' and 'Big Bet' series, as well as 'Low Life,' is also joining the production.

'Modub' is set in a remote island that has long been abandoned since the 1960s. It tells the story of people whose lives are tangled there like an unresolved modub, or knot. Yoo Hae-jin, Yim Si-wan, Kim So-hyun and Lee Moo-saeng star in the film, which marks Park Jong-hyun's directorial debut.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.