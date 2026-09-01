"31st Busan International Film Festival" Chief Executive Jung Han-seok: "We moved the opening from Wednesday to Tuesday to give audiences more chances to attend"

A press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival was held on the afternoon of the 1st at the international conference hall of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jung District, Seoul. Chief

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Chief Executive Jung Han-seok explained why the opening day of the 31st Busan International Film Festival was moved up by one day, from Wednesday to Tuesday.

At a press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival held on the 1st at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jung District, Seoul, Jung said, "We moved the opening day from Wednesday to Tuesday to give audiences more chances to attend."

The 31st Busan International Film Festival has taken a new leap forward, backed by its stronger international standing. This year, it was officially selected by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) as an "A-list festival," earning formal recognition as one of the world's major film festivals alongside Cannes, Berlin, and Venice. Chairman Park said, "I have worked on three festivals this year. I first took office in February 2024 and examined the festival closely. Since I had been away from the festival for a long time, I looked carefully at what had changed. But the direction and concept originally set when the festival was first created were still intact. I was impressed that the Asia-centered non-competitive format and the premiere section have remained unchanged." He added, "Since then, the festival has been faithfully carrying out its role of discussing and supporting the future of Asian cinema. It shifted to a competitive festival last year, and it is gradually producing results."

A total of 247 films have been officially selected for this year's festival. That is six more than last year and the largest number since 2019. Including the 69 films in the affiliated Community BIFF program, the total number of screenings reaches 316.

He also explained why the opening day, which had previously been on Wednesday, was moved up to Tuesday. Chief Executive Jung said, "Considering that most festival audiences plan their visits and viewing schedules during the first week after the opening, we wanted to give them more opportunities to attend."

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from Oct. 6 to 15 at the Busan Cinema Center and nearby venues. The opening film is "Between Day and Night," directed by Kim Jong-kwan.

Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.