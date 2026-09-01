(G)I-DLE's Yeh Shu-hua Confirms Attendance at 31st BIFF... "Embarking on a New Challenge as a Film Actress"

Yeh Shu-hua of (G)I-DLE. Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] Yeh Shu-hua of girl group (G)I-DLE will attend the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

At a press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival held on the 1st at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in Seoul, Deputy Festival Director Park Ga-eon said, "Yeh Shu-hua, who is taking on a new challenge as a film actress, will meet audiences in Busan this year."

As in last year, global stars are expected to visit BIFF this year and add to the excitement. Maggie Gyllenhaal, who starred in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" and proved her directorial talent with "The Lost Daughter," will visit Korea for the first time to present her new film "The Bride!" Michelle Yeoh, the Malaysian star who became the first Asian actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, will also return to Busan for the first time in 15 years to receive the Asian Filmmaker of the Year award. French star Isabelle Huppert will also bring her new film "Tomorrow Has a Name."

Deputy Festival Director Park said, "From the Chinese-speaking region, Seogi, who won the Busan Award for Best Director at last year's Busan International Film Festival, will visit Busan along with leading Chinese actresses Zhou Xun and Fan Bingbing. From Japan, Masami Nagasawa will be joined by Tasuku Emoto, Haru Kuroki, Ryusei Yokohama, Kento Yamazaki, Kohei Matsushita, Erika Sawajiri, Ryuhei Maruyama, and Eita Nagayama. Yeh Shu-hua of (G)I-DLE, who is taking on a new challenge as a film actress, will also meet audiences, along with Michelle Mao and Jin Ha, who are broadening their careers across Asia and Hollywood."

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from Oct. 6 to 15 at the Busan Cinema Center and nearby venues. The opening film is Kim Jong-kwan's "Between Day and Night."

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.