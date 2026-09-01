"Fan Bingbing, Michelle Yeoh to Isabelle Huppert"... 31st BIFF Promises a Rich Lineup (Full Story)

A press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival was held on the afternoon of Sept. 1 at the international conference hall of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jung District, Seoul. From

[Sportschosun Ahn So-yoon] The 31st Busan International Film Festival, which has announced a star-studded lineup, will offer audiences even broader viewing opportunities this year.

A press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival was held on Sept. 1 at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jung District, Seoul. Park Kwang-su, chairman; Jung Han-seok, executive director; Kim Young-deok, head of the market committee; and Park Ga-eon, deputy executive director, attended.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival has taken a new leap forward with its elevated international standing. This year, it was officially selected as an A-list festival by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF), earning formal recognition as one of the world's major film festivals alongside Cannes, Berlin and Venice. Park said, "I have worked on three festivals through this year. I first took office in February 2024 and looked closely at the festival. Since I had been away from the festival for a long time, I examined in detail what had changed over the years. But the direction and concept we set when the festival was first created were still there. I found it impressive that the Asia-centered non-competitive format and the premiere section have remained unchanged." He added, "Since then, the festival has faithfully played its role in discussing and supporting the future of Asian cinema. It switched to a competitive festival last year, and we are seeing gradual results."

A press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival was held on the afternoon of Sept. 1 at the international conference hall of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jung District, Seoul. Park

A total of 247 films have been officially selected for this year's festival. That is six more than last year and the largest number since 2019. Including 69 titles in the linked Community BIFF program, the total number of screenings rises to 316.

The organizers also explained why the opening day, which had previously been on Wednesday, was moved up by one day to Tuesday. Jung said, "Considering that most festivalgoers plan their visits and screening schedules during the first week after the opening, we wanted to expand their opportunities to watch films."

The opening film is Kim Jong-kwan's "Day and Night." It is a dialogue-driven drama marked by delicate direction, thoughtful perspective and warm humor. The cast includes Kim Min-ha, Joo Jong-hyuk, Han Sun-hwa, Jang Ryul, Shim Eun-kyung, Lee Hee-jun, Jeon So-young and Kim Dong-hwi. Jung explained why it was chosen as the opening film, saying, "The first reason is Kim Jong-kwan's delicate directing. Because the actors perform in a limited space, audiences will naturally make guesses, which makes the direction extremely important. He created the sense and atmosphere of the space very well. The second is the brilliant ensemble of the cast. All eight actors delivered excellent performances, and acting plays a major role in this film. The third is the multi-casting, which allows us to look ahead to the future and vision of Korean film. It will also be appealing to the general public."

A press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival was held on the afternoon of Sept. 1 at the international conference hall of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jung District, Seoul. Jung

The competition section consists of 14 films produced in Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, Iran, Uzbekistan and Indonesia. Four of them are debut works by first-time directors, and four are directed by women, adding a more diverse and fresh perspective.

Jung said, "At last year's press conference, I said that the Busan International Film Festival wanted to become a place to help overcome the crisis in Korean film." He added, "We have not fully recovered yet, but I believe an optimistic atmosphere has formed. This year, BIFF wants to play an intermediary role that can lead to the revival and resurgence of Korean film. Many strong works are lined up across the various Korean film sections, and we also expect broad participation from film professionals."

He also said, "The opening ceremony red carpet is expected to be attended by Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu, Jo In-sung, Lee Min-ho, Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung, Woo Do-hwan, Cho Yeo-jeong, Lee Hee-jun, Son Suk-ku, Jung Sung-il, Yoo Jae-myung, Ryu Seung-ryong, Kim Do-yeon, Kim Jae-won, Cho Yi-hyun and Kim Hye-ja," and asked audiences coming to Busan to look forward to the festival.

A press conference for the 31st Busan International Film Festival was held on the afternoon of Sept. 1 at the international conference hall of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jung District, Seoul. From

As in last year, global stars are expected to visit the festival this year as well, adding to the excitement. Maggie Gyllenhaal, who starred in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" and proved her directorial talent with "The Lost Daughter," will visit Korea for the first time to present her new film "Flesh Impact." Michelle Yeoh, the Malaysian star who became the first Asian actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actress, will also come to Busan for the first time in 15 years to receive the Asian Filmmaker of the Year Award. French icon Isabelle Huppert will likewise bring her new film "Tomorrow Has a Name."

Park Ga-eon said, "From the Chinese-speaking world, director and actor Shu Qi, who won the Busan Award for Best Director at last year's Busan International Film Festival, will visit Busan, along with leading Chinese actors Zhou Xun and Fan Bingbing. From Japan, Masami Nagasawa will be joined by Tasuku Emoto, Haru Kuroki, Ryusei Yokohama, Kento Yamazaki, Kouhei Matsushita, Erika Sawajiri, Ryuhei Maruyama and Eita Nagayama. Yeh Shu-hua, who is taking on a new challenge as a film actress, will also meet audiences, along with Michelle Mao and Jin Ha, who are expanding their careers across Asia and Hollywood." She added that at Actors' House, six leading Korean actors of our time — Kim Go-eun, Kim Min-ha, Ryu Seung-ryong, Shin Min-a, Lee Min-ho and Ju Ji-hoon — will take part and share stories about their filmographies, acting philosophies and the works behind them with audiences.

Meanwhile, the 31st Busan International Film Festival will be held for 10 days from Oct. 6 to 15 at the Busan Cinema Center and surrounding areas.

Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.